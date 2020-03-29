Today is Sunday, March 29, the 89th day of 2020. There are 277 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 29, 1971, Army Lt. William L. Calley Jr. was convicted of murdering 22 Vietnamese civilians in the 1968 My Lai massacre. (Calley ended up serving three years under house arrest.) A jury in Los Angeles recommended the death penalty for Charles Manson and three female followers for the 1969 Tate-La Bianca murders. (The sentences were later commuted.)
Also on this date:
In 1638, Swedish colonists settled in present-day Delaware.
In 1812, the first White House wedding took place as Lucy Payne Washington, the sister of first lady Dolley Madison, married Supreme Court Justice Thomas Todd.
In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln ordered plans for a relief expedition to sail to South Carolina’s Fort Sumter, which was still in the hands of Union forces despite repeated demands by the Confederacy that it be turned over.
In 1912, British explorer Robert Falcon Scott, with his doomed expedition stranded in an Antarctic blizzard after failing to be the first to reach the South Pole, wrote the last words of his journal: “For Gods sake look after our people.”
Fun fact
Researchers from the University of Washington found that when the moon is directly overhead, its gravitational pull on the clouds results in less rain.
Just for laughs
Can I tell you a vegan joke? I promise it won’t be cheesy.
Trending words
“Welkin:” noun; (WEL-kin). Definition: The vault of the sky: firmament, the celestial abode of God or the gods; heaven or the upper atmosphere.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author Judith Guest is 84. Former British Prime Minister Sir John Major is 77. Comedian Eric Idle is 77. Composer Vangelis is 77. Basketball Hall of Famer Walt Frazier is 75. Singer Bobby Kimball (Toto) is 73. Actor Bud Cort is 72. Actor Brendan Gleeson is 65. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell is 65. Actress Marina Sirtis is 65. International Gymnastics Hall of Famer Kurt Thomas is 64. Actor Christopher Lambert is 63. Rock singer Perry Farrell (Porno for Pyros; Jane’s Addiction) is 61. Comedian-actress Amy Sedaris is 59. Model Elle Macpherson is 57. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is 56. Actress Annabella Sciorra is 56. Movie director Michel Hazanavicius is 53. Rock singer-musician John Popper (Blues Traveler) is 53. Actress Lucy Lawless is 52. Former White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs is 49. CBS News correspondent Lara Logan is 49. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jennifer Capriati is 44. Actor Chris D’Elia is 40. Rhythm and blues singer PJ Morton is 39. Actress Megan Hilty is 39. Pop singer Kelly Sweet is 32.
