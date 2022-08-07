Today is Sunday, Aug. 7, the 219th day of 2022. There are 146 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 7, 1942, U.S. and other allied forces landed at Guadalcanal, marking the start of the first major allied offensive in the Pacific during World War II. (Japanese forces abandoned the island the following February.)
Also on this date:
In 1789, the U.S. Department of War was established by Congress.
In 1882, the famous feud between the Hatfields of West Virginia and the McCoys of Kentucky erupted into full-scale violence.
In 1963, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy gave birth to a boy, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, who died two days later of respiratory distress syndrome.
In 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Lyndon B. Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported North Vietnamese attacks on U.S. forces.
In 1971, the Apollo 15 moon mission ended successfully as its command module splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.
In 1989, a plane carrying U.S. Rep. Mickey Leland, D-Texas, and 14 others disappeared over Ethiopia. (The wreckage of the plane was found six days later; there were no survivors.)
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush ordered U.S. troops and warplanes to Saudi Arabia to guard the oil-rich desert kingdom against a possible invasion by Iraq.
In 1998, terrorist bombs at U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans.
Fun fact
More than 80% of the Earth’s surface is volcanic in origin.
Just for laughs
What did the duck say when he bought lipstick?
“Put it on my bill.”
Trending words
“Brackish:” adjective; (BRACK-ish). Definition: Somewhat salty.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Lana Cantrell is 79. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is 78. Actor John Glover is 78. Actor David Rasche is 78. Former diplomat, talk show host and activist Alan Keyes is 72. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 72. Actor Caroline Aaron is 70. Comedian Alexei Sayle is 70. Actor Wayne Knight is 67. Rock singer Bruce Dickinson is 64. Marathon runner Alberto Salazar is 64. Actor David Duchovny is 62. Country musician Michael Mahler (Wild Horses) is 61. Actor Delane Matthews is 61. Actor Harold Perrineau is 59. Jazz musician Marcus Roberts is 59. Country singer Raul Malo is 57. Actor David Mann is 56. Actor Charlotte Lewis is 55. Actor Sydney Penny is 51. Actor Greg Serano is 50. Actor Michael Shannon is 48. Actor Charlize Theron is 47. Rock musician Barry Kerch is 46. Actor Eric Johnson is 43. Actor Randy Wayne is 41. Actor-writer Brit Marling is 40. NHL center Sidney Crosby is 35. MLB All-Star Mike Trout is 31. Actor Liam James is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “We know what works. Freedom Works. We know what’s right. Freedom is right.” — President George H.W. Bush (1924-2018)
