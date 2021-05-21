Today is Friday, May 21, the 141st day of 2021. There are 224 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 21, 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.
Also on this date:
In 1471, King Henry VI of England died in the Tower of London at age 49.
In 1868, Ulysses S. Grant was nominated for president by the Republican national convention in Chicago.
In 1881, Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross.
In 1910, a 1-year-old Jewish settlement near the port city of Jaffa adopted the name Tel Aviv (Hebrew for “Hill of Spring”).
In 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh landed his Spirit of St. Louis monoplane near Paris, completing the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 33 1/2 hours.
In 1941, a German U-boat sank the American merchant steamship SS Robin Moor in the South Atlantic after the ship’s passengers and crew were allowed to board lifeboats.
In 1955, Chuck Berry recorded his first single, “Maybellene,” for Chess Records in Chicago.
In 1972, Michelangelo’s Pieta, on display at the Vatican, was damaged by a hammer-wielding man who shouted he was Jesus Christ.
Fun fact
Grizzly bear front claws can be as long as 4 inches in length.
Fitness factoids
1. Exercising increases the production of cells that are responsible for learning and memory
2. If you run at a 10 minute per mile pace, you can burn 104.3 calories per mile.
3. Listening to music while exercising has been shown to improve work out performance by 15 percent.
Trending words
“Copious:” adjective; (KOH-pee-us). Definition 1: Yielding something abundantly or plentiful in number. Definition 2: Full of thought, information or matter; profuse or exuberant in words, expression or style, or present in large quantity: taking place on a large scale.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
R&B singer Ron Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 80. Musician Bill Champlin is 74. Singer Leo Sayer is 73. Actor Carol Potter is 73. Former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., is 70. Actor Mr. T is 69. Music producer Stan Lynch is 66. Actor Judge Reinhold is 64. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes is 62. Actor Lisa Edelstein is 55. Actor Fairuza Balk is 47. Rock singer-musician Mikel Jollett (Airborne Toxic Event) is 47. Rapper Havoc (Mobb Deep) is 47. Rock musician Tony LoGerfo (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 38. Actor Sunkrish Bala is 37. Actor David Ajala is 35. Actor Ashlie Brillault is 34. Country singer Cody Johnson is 34. Actor Scott Leavenworth is 31. Actor Sarah Ramos is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.