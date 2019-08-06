Today is Tuesday, Aug. 6, the 218th day of 2019. There are 147 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 6, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act.
Also on this date:
In 1806, the Holy Roman Empire went out of existence as Emperor Francis II abdicated.
In 1911, actress-comedian Lucille Ball was born in Jamestown, N.Y.
In 1945, during World War II, the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths. (Three days later, the United States exploded a nuclear device over Nagasaki; five days after that, Imperial Japan surrendered.)
In 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Gherman Titov became the second man to orbit Earth as he flew aboard Vostok 2; his call sign, “Eagle,” prompted his famous declaration: “I am Eagle!”
Fun fact
Helium is the only element on the periodic table that was not discovered on Earth. It was found when analyzing the sun’s spectrum, hence its name which comes from the Greek god of the sun Helios.
Riddle me this
At night they come without being fetched, and by day they are lost without being stolen. What are they?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Soliloquy:” noun; (so·lil·o·quy). Definition: The act of talking to oneself or a poem, discourse, or utterance of a character in a drama that has the form of a monologue or gives the illusion of being a series of unspoken reflections.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Children’s performer Ella Jenkins is 95. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 81. Actress Louise Sorel is 79. Actor Michael Anderson Jr. is 76. Actor Ray Buktenica is 76. Actor Dorian Harewood is 69. Actress Catherine Hicks is 68. Rock singer Pat MacDonald (Timbuk 3) is 67. Country musician Mark DuFresne (Confederate Railroad) is 66. Actress Stepfanie Kramer is 63. Actress Faith Prince is 62. Rhythm-and-blues singer Randy DeBarge is 61. Actor Leland Orser is 59. Actress Michelle Yeoh is 57. Country singers Patsy and Peggy Lynn are 55. Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 54. Actor Jeremy Ratchford is 54. Actor Benito Martinez is 51. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 51. Movie writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is 49. Actress Merrin Dungey is 48. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner is 47. Actor Jason O’Mara is 47. Singer-actor David Campbell is 46. Actress Vera Farmiga is 46. Actress Ever Carradine is 45. Actress Soleil Moon Frye is 43. Actress Melissa George is 43. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 38. Actress Romola Garai is 37.
Riddle answer: Stars.
