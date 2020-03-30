Today is Monday, March 30, the 90th day of 2020. There are 276 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously injured outside a Washington, D.C., hotel by John W. Hinckley, Jr.; also wounded were White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and a District of Columbia police officer, Thomas Delahanty.
Also on this date:
In 1822, Florida became a United States territory.
In 1867, U.S. Secretary of State William H. Seward reached agreement with Russia to purchase the territory of Alaska for $7.2 million, a deal ridiculed by critics as “Seward’s Folly.”
In 1909, the Queensboro Bridge, linking the New York City boroughs of Manhattan and Queens, opened.
In 1923, the Cunard liner RMS Laconia became the first passenger ship to circle the globe as it arrived in New York.
In 1964, John Glenn withdrew from the Ohio race for the U.S. Senate because of injuries suffered in a fall. ... The original version of the TV game show “Jeopardy!,” hosted by Art Fleming, premiered on NBC.
In 1975, as the Vietnam War neared its end, Communist forces occupied the city of Da Nang.
In 1986, actor James Cagney died at his farm in Stanfordville, N.Y., at age 86.
Fun fact
Titanoboa was a type of prehistoric snake that lived about 60 million years ago. It could grow as long as 42 feet and weigh around 2,500 pounds.
These three tweets
1. Me: [Face-palm.]
CDC: “Stop that.”
@JohnLyonTweets
2. Staying at home, Day 1: I should create a schedule to give my life structure.
Day 9: I wonder what photosynthesis tastes like to trees.
@dorsalstream
3. Homeschooling, Day 1: Trying to get this kid transferred out of my class.
@OutNumbMother
Trending words
“Gibe:” verb; (JYBE). Definition: To utter taunting words, or to deride or tease with taunting words.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor John Astin is 90. Actor-director Warren Beatty is 83. Rock musician Eric Clapton is 75. Actor Paul Reiser is 64. Rap artist MC Hammer is 58. Singer Tracy Chapman is 56. TV personality Piers Morgan is 55. Rock musician Joey Castillo is 54. Singer Celine Dion is 52. Actress Jessica Cauffiel is 44. Singer Norah Jones is 41. Country singer Justin Moore is 36. Actress Tessa Ferrer is 34.
