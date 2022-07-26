Today is Tuesday, July 26, the 207th day of 2022. There are 158 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 26, 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
Also on this date:
In 1775, the Continental Congress established a Post Office and appointed Benjamin Franklin its Postmaster-General.
In 1847, the western African country of Liberia, founded by freed American slaves, declared its independence.
In 1863, Sam Houston, former president of the Republic of Texas, died in Huntsville at age 70.
In 1945, the Potsdam Declaration warned Imperial Japan to unconditionally surrender, or face “prompt and utter destruction.” ... Winston Churchill resigned as Britain’s prime minister after his Conservatives were soundly defeated by the Labour Party; Clement Attlee succeeded him.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act, which reorganized America’s armed forces as the National Military Establishment and created the Central Intelligence Agency.
Fun fact
Pineapples were once so rare that they were seen as a sign of wealth and status.
Riddle me this
It stands on one leg with its heart in its head. What is it?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Waggish:” adjective; (WAG-ish). Definition: Resembling or characteristic of a wag (a wag being a clever person who is prone to joking); humorous.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Robert Colbert is 91. Rock star Mick Jagger is 79. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 73. Actor Susan George is 72. Actor Nana Visitor is 65. Actor Kevin Spacey is 63. Rock singer Gary Cherone is 61. Actor Sandra Bullock is 58. Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn is 58. Rock singer Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) is 57. Actor Jeremy Piven is 57. Rapper-reggae singer Wayne Wonder is 56. Actor Jason Statham is 55. Actor Cress Williams is 52. TV host Chris Harrison is 51. Actor Kate Beckinsale is 49. Actor Gary Owen is 49. Rock musician Dan Konopka (OK Go) is 48. Gospel/Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 45. Actor Eve Myles is 44. Actor Juliet Rylance is 43. Actor Monica Raymund is 36. Actor Caitlin Gerard is 34. Actor Francia Raisa is 34. Actor Bianca Santos is 32. Actor-singer Taylor Momsen is 29. Actor Elizabeth Gillies is 29.
Riddle answer: A cabbage.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
