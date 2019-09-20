Today is Friday, Sept. 20, the 263rd day of 2019. There are 102 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 20, 2001, during an address to a joint session of Congress, President George W. Bush announced a new Cabinet-level office to fortify homeland security and named Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge its director.
Also on this date:
In 1873, panic swept the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in the wake of railroad bond defaults and bank failures.
In 1881, Chester A. Arthur was sworn in as the 21st president of the United States, succeeding the assassinated James A. Garfield.
In 1958, Martin Luther King Jr. was seriously wounded during a book signing at a New York City department store when he was stabbed in the chest by Izola Curry. (Curry was later found mentally incompetent; she died at a Queens, N.Y., nursing home in 2015, at age 98.)
In 1962, James Meredith, a black student, was blocked from enrolling at the University of Mississippi by Democratic Gov. Ross R. Barnett. (Meredith was later admitted.)
In 1963, President Kennedy proposed a joint U.S.-Soviet expedition to the moon.
Fun fact
Months that begin on Sundays always have a Friday the 13th.
Fitness factoids
1. Massaging or rubbing scarred areas a couple of times a day can prevent excess collagen buildup, which is what makes scars thick and ropy.
2. Without sufficient light, the body may have trouble regulating metabolism, which can eventually cause weight gain.
3. Ginger can help reduce cramps.
Trending words
“Yooper:” noun; (Yoop·er). Definition: A native or resident of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan — used as a nickname.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Sophia Loren is 85. Rock musician Chuck Panozzo is 71. Actor Tony Denison is 70. Hockey Hall of Famer Guy LaFleur is 68. Actress Debbi Morgan is 68. Jazz musician Peter White is 65. Actress Betsy Brantley is 64. Actor Gary Cole is 63. TV news correspondent Deborah Roberts is 59. Country-rock musician Joseph Shreve (Flynnville Train) is 58. Rock musician Randy Bradbury (Pennywise) is 55. Actress Kristen Johnston is 52. Rock singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson are 52. Rock musician Ben Shepherd is 51. Actress Enuka Okuma is 47. Actress-model Moon Bloodgood is 44. Actor Jon Bernthal is 43. Singer The Dream is 42. Actor Charlie Weber is 41. Rock musician Rick Woolstenhulme (Lifehouse) is 40. Rapper Yung Joc is 39. Actress Crystle Stewart is 38. Actor Aldis Hodge is 33. Rock drummer Jack Lawless is 32. Actor Malachi Kirby is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.