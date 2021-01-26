Today is Tuesday, Jan. 26, the 26th day of 2021. There are 339 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 26, 2020, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California; the former Lakers star was 41.
Also on this date:
In 1960, National Football League team owners chose Pete Rozelle to be the new commissioner, succeeding the late Bert Bell.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy appointed Dr. Janet G. Travell to be his personal physician; she was the first woman to hold the job.
In 1962, the United States launched Ranger 3 to land scientific instruments on the moon — but the probe ended up missing its target by more than 22,000 miles.
Fun fact
A newborn child can breathe and swallow at the same time.
Riddle me this
Mrs. Black has two children. If the oldest child is a girl, what are the odds that the other child is also a girl?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Optimization:” noun; (ahp-tuh-muh-ZAY-shun). Definition: An act, process, or methodology of making something (such as a design, system, or decision) as fully perfect, functional, or effective as possible; specifically: the mathematical procedures (such as finding the maximum of a function) involved in this.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Cartoonist Jules Feiffer is 92. Sportscaster-actor Bob Uecker is 86. Actor Scott Glenn is 82. Singer Jean Knight is 78. Activist Angela Davis is 77. Actor Richard Portnow is 74. Rock musician Corky Laing (Mountain) is 73. Actor David Strathairn is 72. Producer-director Mimi Leder is 69. Alt-country singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is 68. Reggae musician Norman Hassan (UB40) is 63. Actor-comedian-talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is 63. Rock musician Charlie Gillingham (Counting Crows) is 61. Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky is 60. R&B singer Jazzie B (Soul II Soul) is 58. Actor Paul Johansson is 57. Director Lenny Abrahamson is 55. Actor Bryan Callen is 54. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 51. Actor Nate Mooney is 49. Actor Jennifer Crystal is 48. Rock musician Chris Hesse (Hoobastank) is 47. Actor Matilda Szydagis is 47. Actor Gilles Marini is 45. Retired NBA player Vince Carter is 44. Actor Sarah Rue is 43. Actor Colin O’Donoghue is 40.
Answer: 50 percent.
