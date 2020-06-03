Today is Wednesday, June 3, the 155th day of 2020. There are 211 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 3, 1965, astronaut Edward H. White became the first American to “walk” in space during the flight of Gemini 4.
Also on this date:
In 1861, Illinois Sen. Stephen A. Douglas, the Democratic presidential nominee in the 1860 election, died in Chicago of typhoid fever; he was 48.
In 1924, author Franz Kafka, 40, died near Vienna.
In 1935, the French liner Normandie set a record on its maiden voyage, arriving in New York after crossing the Atlantic in just four days.
In 1943, Los Angeles saw the beginning of its “Zoot Suit Riots” as white servicemen clashed with young Latinos wearing distinctive-looking zoot suits; the violence finally ended when military officials declared the city off limits to enlisted personnel.
In 1948, the 200-inch reflecting Hale Telescope at the Palomar Mountain Observatory in California was dedicated.
In 1962, Air France Flight 007, a U.S.-bound Boeing 707, crashed while attempting to take off from Orly Airport near Paris; all but two of the 132 people aboard were killed.
In 1963, Pope John XXIII died at age 81; he was succeeded by Pope Paul VI.
Fun fact
There are 119 grooves on the edge of a U.S. quarter.
That’s punny
I always knock on the fridge before I open it. Just in case there’s a salad dressing.
Trending words
“No quarter:” idiom. Definition: No pity or mercy — used to say that an enemy, opponent, etc., is treated in a very harsh way.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
The former president of Cuba, Raul Castro, is 89. Actress Irma P. Hall is 85. Author Larry McMurtry is 84. Rock singer Ian Hunter (Mott The Hoople) is 81. World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin is 75. Actress Penelope Wilton is 74. Singer Eddie Holman is 74. Actor Tristan Rogers is 74. Musician Too Slim (Riders in the Sky) is 72. Singer Suzi Quatro is 70. Singer Deneice Williams is 70. Singer Dan Hill is 66. Actress Suzie Plakson is 62. Actor Scott Valentine is 62. Rock musician Kerry King (Slayer) is 56. Actor James Purefoy is 56. Rock singer-musician Mike Gordon is 55. TV host Anderson Cooper is 53. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 52. Writer-director Tate Taylor is 41. Singers Gabriel and Ariel Hernandez (No Mercy) are 49. Actor Vik Sahay is 49. Rhythm and blues singer Lyfe Jennings is 47. Actress Arianne Zucker is 46. Actress Nikki M. James is 39. Tennis player Rafael Nadal is 34. Actor Josh Segarra is 34. Actress-singer Lalaine is 33. Actor Sean Berdy is 27. Actress Anne Winters is 26.
