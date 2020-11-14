Today is Saturday, Nov. 14, the 319th day of 2020. There are 47 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 14, 1970, a chartered Southern Airways DC-9 crashed while trying to land in West Virginia, killing all 75 people on board, including the Marshall University football team and its coaching staff.
Also on this date:
In 1851, Herman Melville’s novel “Moby-Dick; Or, The Whale” was published in the United States, almost a month after being released in Britain.
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln gave the go-ahead for Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside’s plan to capture the Confederate capital of Richmond; the resulting Battle of Fredericksburg proved a disaster for the Union.
In 1915, African-American educator Booker T. Washington, 59, died in Tuskegee, Ala.
In 1965, the U.S. Army’s first major military operation of the Vietnam War began with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang. (The fighting between American troops and North Vietnamese forces ended on Nov. 18 with both sides claiming victory.)
In 1969, Apollo 12 blasted off for the moon.
Fun fact
Astronaut is a compound word derived from the two Ancient Greek words “Astro” meaning “star” and “naut” meaning “sailor.” So, astronaut literally means “star sailor.”
They eat what?!
Airag, or Kumis, is a typical Mongolian beverage. It is a low alcohol percentage drink made out of mare’s milk. It is prepared fermented, using filtering through a cloth and stirring with a buluur, the process takes a couple of days to complete.
Trending words
“Recant:” verb. Definition: To withdraw or repudiate (a statement or belief) formally and publicly: renounce or revoke.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Kathleen Hughes is 92. Former NASA astronaut Fred Haise is 87. Composer Wendy Carlos is 81. Writer P.J. O’Rourke is 73. Britain’s Prince Charles is 72. Rock singer-musician James Young (Styx) is 71. Singer Stephen Bishop is 69. Blues musician Anson Funderburgh is 66. Pianist Yanni is 66. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is 66. Former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett is 64. Actor Laura San Giacomo is 59. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 59. Rapper Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 56. Actor Patrick Warburton is 56. Rock musician Nic Dalton is 56. Country singer Rockie Lynne is 56. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is 54. Rock musician Brian Yale is 52. Rock singer Butch Walker is 51. Actor Josh Duhamel is 48. Rock musician Travis Barker is 45. Actor Brian Dietzen is 43. Rock musician Tobin Esperance (Papa Roach) is 41. Actor Olga Kurylenko is 41. Actor-comedian Vanessa Bayer is 39. Actor Russell Tovey is 39. Actor Cory Michael Smith is 34. Actor Graham Patrick Martin is 29. NHL forward Taylor Hall is 29.
