Today is Tuesday, May 17, the 137th day of 2022. There are 228 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 17, 1954, a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court handed down its Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision which held that racially segregated public schools were inherently unequal, and therefore unconstitutional.
Also on this date:
In 1940, the Nazis occupied Brussels, Belgium, during World War II.
In 1946, President Harry S. Truman seized control of the nation’s railroads, delaying — but not preventing — a threatened strike by engineers and trainmen.
In 1973, a special committee convened by the U.S. Senate began its televised hearings into the Watergate scandal.
In 2004, Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriages.
Fun fact
Fungi are the largest life forms on Earth.
Riddle me this
You cannot keep me until you have given me. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Verdant:” adjective; (VER-dunt). Definition: Green in tint or color, green with growing plants, or unripe in experience or judgment.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Peter Gerety is 82. Singer Taj Mahal is 80. Rock musician Bill Bruford is 73. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 69. Boxing Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard is 66. Sports announcer Jim Nantz is 63. Producer Simon Fuller (“American Idol”) is 62. Singer Enya is 61. Actor-comedian Craig Ferguson is 60. Actor David Eigenberg is 58. Singer-musician Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) is 57. Actor Paige Turco is 57. R&B musician O’Dell (Mint Condition) is 57. TV personality/interior designer Thom Filicia is 53. Singer Jordan Knight is 52. R&B singer Darnell Van Rensalier (Shai) is 52. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is 51. Actor Sasha Alexander is 49. Rock singer-musician Josh Homme is 49. Rock singer Andrea Corr (The Corrs) is 48. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy is 48. Actor Rochelle Aytes is 46. Singer Kandi Burruss is 46. Actor Kat Foster is 44. Actor Ayda Field is 43. Actor Ginger Gonzaga is 39. Folk-rock singer/songwriter Passenger is 38. Dancer-choreographer Derek Hough is 37. Actor Nikki Reed is 34. Singer Kree Harrison (“American Idol”) is 32. Actor Leven Rambin is 32. Actor Samantha Browne-Walters is 31. Actor Justin Martin is 28.
Riddle answer: Your word.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.