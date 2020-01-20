Today is Monday, Jan. 20, the 20th day of 2020. There are 346 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 20, 2001, George Walker Bush became America’s 43rd president after one of the most turbulent elections in U.S. history.
Also on this date:
In 1801, Secretary of State John Marshall was nominated by President John Adams to be chief justice of the United States (he was sworn in on Feb. 4, 1801).
In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first chief executive to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 instead of March 4.
In 1942, Nazi officials held the notorious Wannsee conference, during which they arrived at their “final solution” that called for exterminating Europe’s Jews.
In 1981, Iran released 52 Americans it had held hostage for 444 days, minutes after the presidency had passed from Jimmy Carter to Ronald Reagan.
In 1986, the United States observed the first federal holiday in honor of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Fun fact
Q is the only letter in the alphabet that does not appear in the name of any state in the U.S.
These three tweets
1. “I’ll take you for a walk when I’m good and ready!” I say to my dog, defiantly putting on my coat, hat, gloves and scarf while grabbing her leash.
@kimtopher22
2. I do not want “thoughts and prayers.” I want “chips and salsa.”
@likeursoperfect
3. My jelly donut didn’t have any jelly in it, so I don’t want to hear about your trivial issues.
@yeaanotherchris
Trending words
“Lily-livered:” adjective; (LILL-ee-LIV-erd). Definition: Lacking courage: cowardly.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 90. Olympic gold medal figure skater Carol Heiss is 80. Movie director David Lynch is 74. Country-rock musician George Grantham (Poco) is 73. Actor Daniel Benzali is 70. Rock musician Paul Stanley (KISS) is 68. Comedian Bill Maher (MAR) is 64. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 62. Actor James Denton is 57. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 55. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is 55. Actor Rainn Wilson is 54. Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway is 53. Actress Stacey Dash is 53. Singer Xavier is 52. Actor Reno Wilson is 51. Singer Edwin McCain is 50. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 50. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is 48. Rock musician Rob Bourdon (Linkin Park) is 41. Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee is 36. Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 35. Actor Evan Peters is 33.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.