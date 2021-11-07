Today is Sunday, Nov. 7, the 311th day of 2021. There are 54 days left in the year.
On Nov. 7, 1917, Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution took place as forces led by Vladimir Ilyich Lenin overthrew the provisional government of Alexander Kerensky.
In 1861, former U.S. President John Tyler was elected to the Confederate House of Representatives (however, Tyler died before he could take his seat).
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented fourth term in office, defeating Republican Thomas E. Dewey.
In 1967, Carl Stokes was elected the first Black mayor of a major city — Cleveland, Ohio.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon was re-elected in a landslide over Democrat George McGovern.
In 1973, Congress overrode President Richard Nixon’s veto of the War Powers Act, which limits a chief executive’s power to wage war without congressional approval.
In 1980, actor Steve McQueen died in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, at age 50.
In 2001, the Bush administration targeted Osama bin Laden’s multi-million-dollar financial networks, closing businesses in four states, detaining U.S. suspects and urging allies to help choke off money supplies in 40 nations.
Sheep and goats have rectangular pupils.
“Camaraderie:” noun; (kahm-RAH-duh-ree). Definition: A feeling of good friendship among the people in a group.
Former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, R-Minn., is 91. Actor Barry Newman is 83. Actor Dakin Matthews is 81. Singer Johnny Rivers is 79. Former supermodel Jean Shrimpton is 79. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 78. Former CIA Director David Petraeus is 69. Jazz singer Rene Marie is 66. Actor Christopher Knight (“The Brady Bunch”) is 64. Rock musician Tommy Thayer (KISS) is 61. Actor Julie Pinson is 54. Rock musician Greg Tribbett (Mudvayne) is 53. Actor Michelle Clunie is 52. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock is 51. Actor Christopher Daniel Barnes is 49. Actors Jeremy and Jason London are 49. Actor Yunjin Kim is 48. Actor Adam DeVine is 38. Rock musician Zach Myers (Shinedown) is 38. Actor Lucas Neff is 36. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 33. Rock singer Lorde is 25.
