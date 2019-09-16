Today is Monday, Sept. 16, the 259th day of 2019. There are 106 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 16, 2001, President George W. Bush, speaking on the South Lawn of the White House, said there was “no question” Osama bin Laden and his followers were the prime suspects in the Sept. 11 attacks; Bush pledged the government would “find them, get them running and hunt them down.”
Also on this date:
In 1893, more than 100,000 settlers swarmed onto a section of land in Oklahoma known as the “Cherokee Strip.”
In 1976, the Episcopal Church, at its General Convention in Minneapolis, formally approved the ordination of women as priests and bishops.
Fun fact
Goats were one of the first animals to be tamed by humans and were being herded 9,000 years ago.
These three tweets
1. Mom: “This place couldn’t possibly get any messier.”
Toddler: “Hold my bear.”
@UncleDuke1969
2. A group of eavesdroppers is called a heard.
@knot_eye
3. Who called it anxiety and not revenge of the nerves?
@UnFitz
Trending words
“Deleterious:” adjective; (del·e·te·ri·ous). Definition: Harmful, often in a subtle or unexpected way.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Janis Paige is 97. Actor George Chakiris is 87. Movie director Jim McBride is 78. Actress Linda Miller is 77. Musician Kenney Jones (Small Faces; Faces; The Who) is 71. Actress Susan Ruttan is 71. Rock musician Ron Blair (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers; Mudcrutch) is 71. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 70. Country singer David Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 69. Actor Mickey Rourke is 67. Actor-comedian Lenny Clarke is 66. Actor Kurt Fuller is 66. Actor Christopher Rich is 66. Baseball Hall of Famer Robin Yount is 64. Magician David Copperfield is 63. Country singer-songwriter Terry McBride is 61. Actress Jennifer Tilly is 61. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Orel Hershiser is 61. Baseball Hall of Famer Tim Raines is 60. Actress Jayne Brook is 59. Singer Richard Marx is 56. Comedian-actress Amy Poehler is 48. Actress Toks Olagundoye is 44. Country singer Matt Stillwell is 44. Actor Michael Mosley is 41. Rapper Flo Rida is 40. Actress Alexis Bledel is 38. Actress Sabrina Bryan is 35. Actress Madeline Zima is 34. Actor Ian Harding is 33. Actress Kyla Pratt is 33. Actor Daren Kagasoff is 32. Rock singer-musician Nick Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.