Today is Thursday, Dec. 19, the 353rd day of 2019. There are 12 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 19, 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice (he was subsequently acquitted by the Senate).
Also on this date:
In 1777, during the American Revolutionary War, Gen. George Washington led his army of about 11,000 men to Valley Forge, Pa., to camp for the winter.
In 1946, war broke out in Indochina as troops under Ho Chi Minh launched widespread attacks against the French.
In 1950, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was named commander of the military forces of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
In 1960, fire broke out on the hangar deck of the nearly completed aircraft carrier USS Constellation at the New York Naval Shipyard; 50 civilian workers were killed.
In 1974, Nelson A. Rockefeller was sworn in as the 41st vice president of the United States in the U.S. Senate chamber by Chief Justice Warren Burger, with President Gerald R. Ford looking on.
In 1986, the Soviet Union announced it had freed dissident Andrei Sakharov from internal exile, and pardoned his wife, Yelena Bonner. ... Lawrence E. Walsh was appointed independent counsel to investigate the Iran-Contra affair.
Fun fact
Applesauce was the first food eaten in space by an American astronaut.
Record setters
KneeHi is a registered miniature donkey and is the world’s smallest. When measured at Best Friends Farm in Gainesville, Fla., on July 26, 2011, he measured 25.29 inches to the top of the withers.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Circumscribe:” verb; (SER-kum-skrybe). Definition: To constrict the range or activity of definitely and clearly, or to define or mark off carefully; to draw a line around or to surround by.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former game show contestant Herb Stempel is 93. Actress Elaine Joyce is 76. Actor Tim Reid is 75. Musician John McEuen is 74. Singer Janie Fricke is 72. Jazz musician Lenny White is 70. Actor Mike Lookinland is 59. Actor Scott Cohen is 58. Actress Jennifer Beals is 56. Actor Robert MacNaughton is 53. Magician Criss Angel is 52. Actor Ken Marino is 51. Actor Elvis Nolasco is 51. Rock musician Kevin Shepard is 51. Actor Derek Webster is 51. Actress Kristy Swanson is 50. Model Tyson Beckford is 49. Actress Amy Locane is 48. Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is 47. Actress Rosa Blasi is 47. Actress Alyssa Milano is 47. Actress Tara Summers is 40. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 39. Actress Marla Sokoloff is 39. Rapper Lady Sovereign is 34. Journalist Ronan Farrow is 32. Actor Nik Dodani is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.