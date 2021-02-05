Today is Friday, Feb. 5, the 36th day of 2021. There are 329 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 5, 2020, the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump, bringing to a close the third presidential trial in American history, though a majority of senators expressed unease with Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. Just one Republican, Mitt Romney, of Utah, broke with the GOP and voted to convict.
Also on this date:
In 1631, the founder of Rhode Island, Roger Williams, and his wife, Mary, arrived in Boston from England.
In 1922, the first edition of Reader’s Digest was published.
In 1971, Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell stepped onto the surface of the moon in the first of two lunar excursions.
Fun fact
Approximately one-third of the population can’t snap their fingers.
Fitness factoids
1. Omega-3 fats are crucial for good health, and most people don’t get enough.
2. Magnesium plays a role in more than 600 cellular processes, including energy production, nervous system function and muscle contraction.
3. Iron is primarily known for carrying oxygen in the blood, but also has many other benefits, including improved immune and brain function.
Trending words
“Esoteric:” adjective; (ess-uh-TAIR-ik). Definition: Designed for or understood by those with specific knowledge or training: difficult to understand; limited to a small circle, private, confidential; of special, rare or unusual interest.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Stuart Damon is 84. Tony-winning playwright John Guare is 83. Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn is 82. Actor David Selby is 80. Singer-songwriter Barrett Strong is 80. Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is 79. Movie director Michael Mann is 78. Rock singer Al Kooper is 77. Actor Charlotte Rampling is 75. Racing Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip is 74. Actor Barbara Hershey is 73. Actor Christopher Guest is 73. Actor Tom Wilkinson is 73. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows is 60. Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh is 59. Actor Laura Linney is 57. Rock musician Duff McKagan (Velvet Revolver) is 57. World Golf Hall of Famer Jose Maria Olazabal is 55. Actor-comedian Chris Parnell is 54. Rock singer Chris Barron (Spin Doctors) is 53. Singer Bobby Brown is 52. Actor Michael Sheen is 52. Actor David Chisum is 51. Country singer Sara Evans is 50. Country singer Tyler Farr is 37. Actor-singer Darren Criss is 34. Actor Alex Brightman is 34. Actor Henry Golding is 34. Rock musician Kyle Simmons (Bastille) is 33. Actor Jeremy Sumpter is 32. Drummer Graham Sierota (Echosmith) is 22.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.