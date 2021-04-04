Today is Easter Sunday, April 4, the 94th day of 2021. There are 271 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 4, 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., 39, was shot and killed while standing on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn.; his slaying was followed by a wave of rioting (Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Chicago were among cities particularly hard hit.) Suspected gunman James Earl Ray later pleaded guilty to assassinating King, then spent the rest of his life claiming he’d been the victim of a setup.
Also on this date:
In 1818, Congress decided the flag of the United States would consist of 13 red and white stripes and 20 stars, with a new star to be added for every new state of the Union.
In 1841, President William Henry Harrison succumbed to pneumonia one month after his inaugural, becoming the first U.S. chief executive to die in office.
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln, accompanied by his son Tad, visited the vanquished Confederate capital of Richmond, Va., where he was greeted by a crowd that included former slaves.
In 1917, the U.S. Senate voted 82-6 in favor of declaring war against Germany (the House followed suit two days later by a vote of 373-50).
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. forces liberated the Nazi concentration camp Ohrdruf in Germany. Hungary was liberated as Soviet forces cleared out remaining German troops.
Fun fact
Since 2014, anyone climbing Mount Everest has to pay a $4,000 deposit, which is refunded if the person returns with 18 pounds of garbage — the average amount of trash a single person produces during the climb.
Just for laughs
If April showers bring May flowers, What do May flowers bring?
Pilgrims.
Trending words
“Moxie:” noun; (MAHK-see). Definition: Energy, pep, courage, determination or know-how.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Recording executive Clive Davis is 89. Author Kitty Kelley is 79. Actor Craig T. Nelson is 77. Actor Walter Charles is 76. Actor Christine Lahti is 71. Country singer Steve Gatlin (The Gatlin Brothers) is 70. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes is 67. Writer-producer David E. Kelley is 65. Actor Constance Shulman is 63. Actor Phil Morris is 62. Actor Lorraine Toussaint is 61. Actor Hugo Weaving is 61. Rock musician Craig Adams (The Cult) is 59. Talk show host/comic Graham Norton is 58. Actor David Cross is 57. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 56. Actor Nancy McKeon is 55. Actor Barry Pepper is 51. Rock singer Josh Todd (Buckcherry) is 50. Singer Jill Scott is 49. Magician David Blaine is 48. Singer Kelly Price is 48. Country musician Josh McSwain (Parmalee) is 46. Actor James Roday is 45. Actor Natasha Lyonne is 42. Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears is 30. Actor Daniela Bobadilla is 28. Pop singer Austin Mahone is 25. Actor Aliyah Royale is 21.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Thought: “Times change, and we change with them.” — President William Henry Harrison (1773-1841)