Today is Saturday, Sept. 7, the 250th day of 2019. There are 115 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 7, 1977, the Panama Canal treaties, calling for the U.S. to eventually turn over control of the waterway to Panama, were signed in Washington by President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos.
Also on this date:
In 1892, James J. Corbett knocked out John L. Sullivan to win the world heavyweight crown in New Orleans in a fight conducted under the Marquess of Queensberry rules.
In 1901, the Peace of Beijing ended the Boxer Rebellion in China.
In 1936, rock-and-roll legend Buddy Holly was born Charles Hardin Holley in Lubbock, Texas.
In 1940, Nazi Germany began its eight-month blitz of Britain during World War II with the first air attack on London.
Fun fact
Of all the words in the English language, the word “set” has the most definitions — more than 400.
They eat what?!
Kat-a-kat is a savory dish from Pakistan, and is compiled of lamb heart, kidneys, brain and testicles as its main ingredients. After they are boiled, the lamb products are fried with coriander, onions, ginger paste, turmeric, fenugreek leaves, chili powder, cumin seeds and cinnamon.
Trending words
“Extemporize:” verb; (ex·tem·po·rize). Definition: To do something extemporaneously, improvise or to speak extemporaneously, or to get along in a makeshift manner.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Jazz musician Sonny Rollins is 89. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 76. Singer Alfa Anderson (Chic) is 73. Actress Susan Blakely is 71. Rock musician Dennis Thompson (MC5) is 71. Actress Julie Kavner is 69. Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 68. Rock musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 66. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 65. Actor Michael Emerson is 65. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 63. Singer/songwriter Diane Warren is 63. Singer Margot Chapman is 62. Actress J. Smith-Cameron is 62. Actor W. Earl Brown is 56. Actor Toby Jones is 53. Actress-comedian Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”) is 52. Model-actress Angie Everhart is 50. Actress Diane Farr is 50. Country singer Butter (Trailer Choir) is 49. Actress Monique Gabriela Curnen is 49. Actor Tom Everett Scott is 49. Rock musician Chad Sexton (311) is 49. Actress Shannon Elizabeth is 46. Actor Oliver Hudson is 43. Actor Devon Sawa is 41. Actor JD Pardo is 40. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth (“Code Black”) is 35. Singer-musician Wes Willis (Rush of Fools) is 33. Actress Evan Rachel Wood is 32. Actor Ian Chen (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 13.
