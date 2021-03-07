Today is Sunday, March 7, the 66th day of 2021 There are 299 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 7, 1965, a march by civil rights demonstrators was violently broken up at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., by state troopers and a sheriff’s posse in what came to be known as “Bloody Sunday.”
Also on this date:
In 1875, composer Maurice Ravel was born in Ciboure, France.
In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell received a U.S. patent for his telephone.
In 1912, Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen arrived in Hobart, Australia, where he dispatched telegrams announcing his success in leading the first expedition to the South Pole the previous December.
In 1926, the first successful trans-Atlantic radio-telephone conversations took place between New York and London.
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. forces crossed the Rhine at Remagen, Germany, using the damaged but still usable Ludendorff Bridge.
Fun fact
Researchers found that living in Antarctica for months on end caused brain shrinkage, especially in the hippocampus. They speculated that living in relative isolation and a “monotonous” environment may be the root cause.
Just for laughs
My therapist just told me I have extreme difficulty in picking up social cues.
I think she is in love with me.
Trending words
Smorgasbord: noun; (SMOR-gus-bord). Definition: A luncheon or supper buffet offering a variety of foods and dishes; an often large heterogeneous mixture: mélange.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthday
TV personality Willard Scott is 87. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Janet Guthrie is 83. Actor Daniel J. Travanti is 81. Entertainment executive Michael Eisner is 79. Rock musician Chris White (The Zombies) is 78. Rock singer Peter Wolf is 75. Rock musician Matthew Fisher (Procol Harum) is 75. Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris is 71. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Lynn Swann is 69. R&B singer-musician Ernie Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 69. Rock musician Kenny Aronoff (BoDeans, John Mellencamp) is 68. Actor Bryan Cranston is 65. Actor Donna Murphy is 62. Actor Nick Searcy is 62. Golfer Tom Lehman is 62. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ivan Lendl is 61. Actor Mary Beth Evans is 60. Singer-actor Taylor Dayne is 59. Actor Bill Brochtrup is 58. Author E.L. James is 58. Author Bret Easton Ellis is 57. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 57. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 57. Actor Jonathan Del Arco is 55. Actor Peter Sarsgaard is 50. Actor Jay Duplass is 48. Rock singer Hugo Ferreira (Tantric) is 47. Actor Jenna Fischer is 47. Actor Tobias Menzies is 47. Actor TJ Thyne is 46. Actor Laura Prepon is 41. Actor Bel Powley is 29. Actor Giselle Eisenberg (“Life in Pieces”) is 14.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Thought: “Adventure is just bad planning.” Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen (1872-1928).