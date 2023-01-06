Today is Friday, Jan. 6, the sixth day of 2023. There are 359 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, forcing lawmakers into hiding; most of the rioters had come from a nearby rally where Trump urged them to “fight like hell.” A Trump supporter, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by a police officer as she tried to breach a barricaded doorway inside the Capitol. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, injured while confronting the rioters, suffered a stroke the next day and died from natural causes, the Washington, D.C., medical examiner’s office said. (In the weeks that followed, four of the officers who responded to the riot took their own lives.) Congress reconvened hours later to finish certifying the election result.
Also on this date:
In 1838, Samuel Morse and Alfred Vail gave the first successful public demonstration of their telegraph in Morristown, N.J.
In 1912, New Mexico became the 47th state.
In 1974, year-round daylight saving time began in the United States on a trial basis as a fuel-saving measure in response to the OPEC oil embargo.
Fun fact
Usually, you will be able to see your breath when it gets to 45 degrees Fahrenheit and below.
Fitness factoids
1. Good relationships can boost memory and longevity.
2. In terms of life expectancy, the U.S. comes in 12th place among the wealthiest countries.
3. Research shows that a person could retain information in memory longer when tested for it.
Trending words
“Fortuitous:” adjective; (for-TOO-uh-tus). Definition: Happening by chance; having or showing good luck.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Country musician Joey Miskulin (Riders in the Sky) is 74. Former FBI director Louis Freeh is 73. Rock singer-musician Kim Wilson (The Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 72. Singer Jett Williams is 70. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson is 68. World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez is 66. Actor Scott Bryce is 65. R&B singer Kathy Sledge is 64. TV chef Nigella Lawson is 63. R&B singer Eric Williams (BLACKstreet) is 63. Actor Norman Reedus is 54. Food writer and blogger Ree Drummond is 54. TV personality Julie Chen is 53. Actor Danny Pintauro (“Who’s the Boss?”) is 47. Actor Cristela Alonzo is 44. Actor Rinko Kikuchi is 42. Actor Eddie Redmayne is 41. Retired NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is 41. Actor-comedian Kate McKinnon is 39. Actor Diona Reasonover is 39. Rock singer Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) is 37.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
