Today is Friday, Aug. 30, the 242nd day of 2019. There are 123 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 30, 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Also on this date:
In 1862, Confederate forces won victories against the Union at the Second Battle of Bull Run in Manassas, Va., and the Battle of Richmond in Kentucky.
In 1945, U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur arrived in Japan to set up Allied occupation headquarters.
In 1963, the “Hot Line” communications link between Washington and Moscow went into operation.
In 1983, Guion S. Bluford Jr. became the first black American astronaut to travel in space as he blasted off aboard the Challenger.
In 1989, a federal jury in New York found “hotel queen” Leona Helmsley guilty of income tax evasion, but acquitted her of extortion. (Helmsley ended up serving 18 months behind bars, a month at a halfway house and two months under house arrest.)
In 1997, Americans received word of the car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul. (Because of the time difference, it was Aug. 31 where the crash occurred.)
Fun fact
McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets come in four official shapes: bell, bone, boot and ball
Fitness factoids
1. Bad breath is a possible warning sign of dehydration.
2. Dry or flushed skin could be a symptom of dehydration.
3. Muscle cramps are a dehydration symptom, likely from heat illness.
Trending words
“Desuetude:” noun; (de·sue·tude). Definition: Discontinuance from use or exercise: Disuse.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Elizabeth Ashley is 80. Actor Ben Jones is 78. Actor John Kani is 77. Cartoonist R. Crumb is 76. Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy is 76. Comedian Lewis Black is 71. Actor Timothy Bottoms is 68. Actor David Paymer is 65. Jazz musician Gerald Albright is 62. Actor Michael Chiklis is 56. Actress Michael Michele is 53. Country musician Geoff Firebaugh is 51. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 48. Rock singer-musician Lars Frederiksen (Rancid) is 48. Actress Cameron Diaz is 47. Rock musician Leon Caffrey (formerly w/Space) is 46. TV personality Lisa Ling is 46. Rock singer-musician Aaron Barrett (Reel Big Fish) is 45. Actor Raul Castillo is 42. Actor Michael Gladis is 42. Rock musician Matt Taul (Tantric; Days of the New) is 41. MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright is 38. Tennis player Andy Roddick is 37. Singer Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) is 34. Rock musician Ryan Ross is 33. Actress Johanna Braddy is 32. Actor Cameron Finley is 32.
