Today is Tuesday, Nov. 29, the 333rd day of 2022. There are 32 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 29, 1947, the U.N. General Assembly passed a resolution calling for the partitioning of Palestine between Arabs and Jews; 33 members, including the United States, voted in favor of the resolution, 13 voted against while 10 abstained. (The plan, rejected by the Arabs, was never implemented.)
Also on this date:
In 1924, Italian composer Giacomo Puccini died in Brussels before he could complete his opera “Turandot.” (It was finished by Franco Alfano.)
In 1929, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard E. Byrd, pilot Bernt Balchen, radio operator Harold June and photographer Ashley McKinney made the first airplane flight over the South Pole.
In 1961, Enos the chimp was launched from Cape Canaveral aboard the Mercury-Atlas 5 spacecraft, which orbited earth twice before returning.
Fun fact
Newborn pandas weigh between 3 and 5 ounces.
Riddle me this
What 5-letter word typed in all capital letters can be read the same upside down?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Sustain:” verb; (suh-STAYN). Definition: To provide what is needed for something or someone to exist or continue; to nourish. It can also mean to hold up the weight of, to suffer or endure, or to confirm or prove.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Blues singer-musician John Mayall is 89. Actor Diane Ladd is 87. Songwriter Mark James is 82. Composer-musician Chuck Mangione is 82. Pop singer-musician Felix Cavaliere (The Rascals) is 80. Former Olympic skier Suzy Chaffee is 76. Actor Jeff Fahey is 70. Movie director Joel Coen is 68. Actor-comedian-celebrity judge Howie Mandel is 67. Former Homeland Security Director Janet Napolitano is 65. Actor Cathy Moriarty is 62. Actor Kim Delaney is 61. Actor Tom Sizemore is 61. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 60. Actor Don Cheadle is 58. Actor-producer Neill Barry is 57. Rock musician Martin Carr (Boo Radleys) is 54. Actor Jennifer Elise Cox is 53. Actor Larry Joe Campbell is 52. Rock musician Frank Delgado (Deftones) is 52. Actor Brian Baumgartner is 50. Actor Julian Ovenden is 47. Actor Anna Faris is 46. Rock musician Ringo Garza is 41. Actor-comedian John Milhiser is 41. Actor Lucas Black is 40. NFL quarterback Russell Wilson is 34. Actor Lovie Simone (“Greenleaf”) is 24.
———
Riddle answer: SWIMS.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
