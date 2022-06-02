Today is Thursday, June 2, the 153rd day of 2022. There are 212 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 2, 1997, Timothy McVeigh was convicted of murder and conspiracy in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people. (McVeigh was executed in June 2001.)
Also on this date:
In 1924, Congress passed, and President Calvin Coolidge signed, a measure guaranteeing full American citizenship for all Native Americans born within U.S. territorial limits.
In 1941, baseball’s “Iron Horse,” Lou Gehrig, died in New York of a degenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; he was 37.
In 1961, playwright and director George S. Kaufman, 71, died in New York.
In 1966, U.S. space probe Surveyor 1 landed on the moon and began transmitting detailed photographs of the lunar surface.
In 1981, the Japanese video arcade game “Donkey Kong” was released by Nintendo.
Fun facts
The state fruit of Idaho is the huckleberry.
Record setters
The most Top 10 hits on the Billboard Tropical Airplay chart (female) is 27, achieved by Olga Tañón, of Puerto Rico, with the first on Nov. 5, 1994, and the most recent on April 29, 2017.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Commemorate:” verb; (kuh-MEM-uh-rayt). Definition: To call it to remembrance or mark it by some ceremony or observation.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Ron Ely is 84. Filmmaker and movie historian Kevin Brownlow is 84. Actor Stacy Keach is 81. Actor Charles Haid is 79. R&B singer Chubby Tavares (Tavares) is 78. Movie director Lasse Hallstrom is 76. Actor Jerry Mathers is 74. Actor Joanna Gleason is 72. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is 70. Actor Dennis Haysbert is 68. Comedian Dana Carvey is 67. Actor Gary Grimes is 67. Pop musician Michael Steele is 67. Rock singer Tony Hadley (Spandau Ballet) is 62. Actor Liam Cunningham is 61. Actor Navid Negahban is 58. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 54. TV personality-producer Andy Cohen (“The Real Housewives” TV franchise) is 54. Rapper B-Real (Cypress Hill) is 52. Actor Paula Cale is 52. Actor Anthony Montgomery is 51. Actor-comedian Wayne Brady is 50. Actor Wentworth Miller is 50. Rock musician Tim Rice-Oxley (Keane) is 46. Actor Zachary Quinto is 45. Actor Dominic Cooper is 44. Actor Nikki Cox is 44. Actor Justin Long is 44. Actor Deon Richmond is 44. Actor Morena Baccarin is 43. R&B singer Irish Grinstead (702) is 42. Rock musician Fabrizio Moretti (The Strokes) is 42. Olympic gold medal soccer player Abby Wambach is 42. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 36. Rapper/actor Awkwafina is 34. Actor Brittany Curran is 32. Actor Sterling Beaumon is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.