On Oct. 14, 1964, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
In 1890, Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th president of the United States, was born in Denison, Texas.
In 1933, Nazi Germany announced it was withdrawing from the League of Nations.
In 1939, a German U-boat torpedoed and sank the HMS Royal Oak, a British battleship anchored at Scapa Flow in Scotland’s Orkney Islands; 833 of the more than 1,200 men aboard were killed.
In 1944, German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel took his own life rather than face trial and certain execution for allegedly conspiring against Adolf Hitler.
In 1947, U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles E. (“Chuck”) Yeager became the first test pilot to break the sound barrier as he flew the experimental Bell XS-1 (later X-1) rocket plane over Muroc Dry Lake in California.
In 1960, the idea of a Peace Corps was suggested by Democratic presidential candidate John F. Kennedy to an audience of students at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
In 1968, the first successful live telecast from a manned U.S. spacecraft was transmitted from Apollo 7.
In 2016, Mozart sold more CDs than Beyoncé.
“Litany:” (li·tuh·nee); noun. Definition 1: A prayer consisting of a series of invocations and supplications by the leader with alternate responses by the congregation. Definition 2: A resonant or repetitive chant, or a sizable series or set.
Classical pianist Gary Graffman is 92. Movie director Carroll Ballard is 83. Country singer Melba Montgomery is 83. Former White House counsel John W. Dean III is 82. Fashion designer Ralph Lauren is 81. Singer Sir Cliff Richard is 80. Singer-musician Justin Hayward (The Moody Blues) is 74. Actor Greg Evigan is 67. TV personality Arleen Sorkin is 65. World Golf Hall of Famer Beth Daniel is 64. Singer-musician Thomas Dolby is 62. Actor Lori Petty is 57. Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi is 56. Actor Steve Coogan is 55. Singer Karyn White is 55. Actor Edward Kerr is 54. Actor Jon Seda is 50. Country musician Doug Virden is 50. Country singer Natalie Maines (The Chicks) is 46. Actor-singer Shaznay Lewis (All Saints) is 45. Actor Stephen Hill is 44. Singer Usher is 42. TV personality Stacy Keibler is 41. Actor Ben Whishaw is 40. Actor Jordan Brower is 39. Director Benh Zeitlin is 38. Actor Skyler Shaye is 34. Actor-comedian Jay Pharoah is 33. Actor Max Thieriot is 32.
