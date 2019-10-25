Today is Friday, Oct. 25, the 298th day of 2019. There are 67 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 25, 1971, the U.N. General Assembly voted to admit mainland China and expel Taiwan.
Also on this date:
In 1812, the frigate USS United States, commanded by Stephen Decatur, captured the British vessel HMS Macedonian during the War of 1812.
In 1854, the “Charge of the Light Brigade” took place during the Crimean War as an English brigade of more than 600 men charged the Russian army, suffering heavy losses.
In 1910, “America the Beautiful,” with words by Katharine Lee Bates and music by Samuel A. Ward, was first published.
In 1954, a meeting of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Cabinet was carried live on radio and television.
Fun fact
M&M stands for Mars and Murrie.
Fitness factoids
1. Procrastination and impulsivity are inherited behaviors.
2. Cold temperatures help you fall asleep.
3. Spending time in nature has been proven to make people happier.
Trending words
“Comprise:” verb; (com·prise). Definition: To be made up of, compose, constitute or to include especially within a particular scope.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former American League president Dr. Bobby Brown is 95. Actress Marion Ross is 91. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight is 79. Pop singer Helen Reddy is 78. Author Anne Tyler is 78. Rock singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 75. Political strategist James Carville is 75. Singer Taffy Nivert (Starland Vocal Band) is 75. Rock musician Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest) is 72. Actor Brian Kerwin is 70. Actor Mark L. Taylor is 69. Movie director Julian Schnabel is 68. Rock musician Matthias Jabs is 63. Actress Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”) is 62. Country singer Mark Miller (Sawyer Brown) is 61. Rock musician Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers; Chickenfoot) is 58. Actress Tracy Nelson is 56. Actor Michael Boatman is 55. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson is 55. Actor Mathieu Amalric is 54. Singer Speech is 51. Actor Adam Goldberg is 49. Actor-singer Adam Pascal is 49. Rock musician Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies) is 49. Actress Persia White is 49. Country singer Chely Wright is 49. Actress Leslie Grossman is 48. Violinist Midori is 48. Actor Craig Robinson is 48. Actor Michael Weston is 46. Actor Zachary Knighton is 41. Actress Mariana Klaveno is 40. Actor Mehcad Brooks is 39. Actor Ben Gould is 39. Actor Josh Henderson is 38. Pop singer Katy Perry is 35. Rock singer Austin Winkler is 35. Singer Ciara is 34. Actress Krista Marie Yu (“Dr. Ken”) is 31. Actress Conchita Campbell is 24.
