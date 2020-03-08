Today is Sunday, March 8, the 68th day of 2020. There are 298 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 8, 1979, technology firm Philips demonstrated a prototype compact disc player during a news conference in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.
Also on this date:
- In 1618, German astronomer Johannes Kepler devised his third law of planetary motion.
- In 1702, England’s Queen Anne acceded to the throne upon the death of King William III.
- In 1862, during the Civil War, the ironclad CSS Virginia rammed and sank the USS Cumberland and heavily damaged the USS Congress, both frigates, off Newport News, Va.
- In 1948, the Supreme Court, in McCollum v. Board of Education, struck down voluntary religious education classes in Champaign, Ill., public schools, saying the program violated separation of church and state.
- In 1960, Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon won the New Hampshire presidential primary.
- In 1965, the United States landed its first combat troops in South Vietnam as 3,500 Marines arrived to defend the U.S. air base at Da Nang.
- In 1988, 17 soldiers were killed when two Army helicopters from Fort Campbell, Ky., collided in mid-flight.
Fun fact
The average person will spend six months of their life waiting for red lights to turn green.
Just for laughs
Why did Waldo go to therapy?
To find himself.
Trending words
“Misogyny:” (muh·saa·juh·nee); noun. Definition: A hatred of women.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Jazz musician George Coleman is 85. Actress Sue Ane Langdon is 84. College Football Hall of Famer Pete Dawkins is 82. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 76. Actor-director Micky Dolenz (The Monkees) is 75. Singer-musician Randy Meisner is 74. Pop singer Peggy March is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice is 67. Jazz musician Billy Childs is 63. Singer Gary Numan is 62. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 61. Actor Aidan Quinn is 61. Country musician Jimmy Dormire is 60. Actress Camryn Manheim is 59. Actor Leon is 59. Country-rock singer Shawn Mullins is 52. Neo-soul singer Van Hunt is 50. Actress Andrea Parker is 50. Actor Boris Kodjoe is 47. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 44. Actress Laura Main is 43. Actor James Van Der Beek is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kameelah Williams (702) is 42. Actor Nick Zano is 42. Rock singer Tom Chaplin (Keane) is 41. Rock musician Andy Ross (OK Go) is 41. Actress Jessica Collins is 37. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kristinia DeBarge is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.