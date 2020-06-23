Today is Tuesday, June 23, the 175th day of 2020. There are 191 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 23, 1888, abolitionist Frederick Douglass received one vote from the Kentucky delegation at the Republican convention in Chicago, effectively making him the first black candidate to have his name placed in nomination for U.S. president. (The nomination went to Benjamin Harrison.)
Also on this date:
In 1904, President Theodore Roosevelt was nominated for a second term of office at the Republican National Convention in Chicago.
In 1938, the Civil Aeronautics Authority was established.
In 1947, the Senate joined the House in overriding President Harry S. Truman’s veto of the Taft-Hartley Act, designed to limit the power of organized labor.
In 1969, Warren E. Burger was sworn in as chief justice of the United States by the man he was succeeding, Earl Warren.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon and White House chief of staff H.R. Haldeman discussed using the CIA to obstruct the FBI’s Watergate investigation. (Revelation of the tape recording of this conversation sparked Nixon’s resignation in 1974.) President Nixon signed Title IX barring discrimination on the basis of sex for “any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
In 1985, all 329 people aboard an Air India Boeing 747 were killed when the plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Ireland because of a bomb authorities believe was planted by Sikh separatists.
Fun fact
Babies are born with a whopping 300 bones compared to adults’ 206, because many of the bones fuse as we age.
Riddle me this
How do you make the number one disappear?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Stalwart:” adjective; (STAWL-wert). Definition: Marked by outstanding strength and vigor of body, mind or spirit.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Diana Trask is 80. Actor Ted Shackelford is 74. Actor Bryan Brown is 73. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is 72. Actor Jim Metzler is 69. Actress Frances McDormand is 63. Rock musician Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth) is 58. Actor Paul La Greca is 58. Writer-director Joss Whedon is 56. Rhythm and blues singer Chico DeBarge is 50. Actress Selma Blair is 48. Actor Joel Edgerton is 46. Rhythm and blues singer Virgo Williams (Ghostowns DJs) is 45. Actress Emmanuelle Vaugier is 44. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 43. Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson is 41. Actress Melissa Rauch is 40.
Riddle answer: Add the letter “G” and it’s gone.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.