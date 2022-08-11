Today is Thursday, Aug. 11, the 223rd day of 2022. There are 142 days left in the year.
Today in history
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 1:06 am
On Aug. 11, 1997, President Bill Clinton made the first use of the historic line-item veto, rejecting three items in spending and tax bills. (However, the U.S. Supreme Court later struck down the veto as unconstitutional.)
Also on this date:
In 1860, the nation’s first successful silver mill began operation near Virginia City, Nev.
In 1919, Germany’s Weimar Constitution was signed by President Friedrich Ebert.
In 1934, the first federal prisoners arrived at Alcatraz Island (a former military prison) in San Francisco Bay.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman nominated General Omar N. Bradley to become the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In 1952, Hussein bin Talal was proclaimed King of Jordan, beginning a reign lasting nearly 47 years.
In 1956, abstract painter Jackson Pollock, 44, died in an automobile accident on Long Island, N.Y.
In 1965, rioting and looting that claimed 34 lives broke out in the predominantly Black Watts section of Los Angeles.
In 1992, the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping-entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minn.
Fun fact
Research shows that cows that are given names and one-on-one attention produce more milk than cows who are simply tagged and herded in groups.
Record setters
The tallest homegrown cactus (Cereus peruvians) measures 110 feet tall, and was grown at the Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Dental Sciences in Dharwad, Karnataka, India, as verified July 1, 2015. The cactus was planted Aug. 15, 2002, and is still growing.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Eminently:” adverb; (EM-uh-nunt-lee). Definition: To a high degree.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Songwriter-producer Kenny Gamble is 79. Rock musician Jim Kale (Guess Who) is 79. Magazine columnist Marilyn Vos Savant is 76. Country singer John Conlee is 76. Singer Eric Carmen is 73. Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 72. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 69. Singer Joe Jackson is 68. Playwright David Henry Hwang is 65. Actor Miguel A. Nunez Jr. is 63. Actor Viola Davis is 57. Actor Embeth Davidtz is 57. Actor Duane Martin is 57. Actor-host Joe Rogan is 55. R&B musician Chris Dave is 54. Actor Anna Gunn is 54. Actor Ashley Jensen is 54. Actor Sophie Okonedo is 54. Rock guitarist Charlie Sexton is 54. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad is 52. Actor Nigel Harman is 49. Actor Will Friedle is 46. Rock singer Ben Gibbard is 46. Actor Rob Kerkovich is 43. Actor Merritt Wever is 42. Actor Chris Hemsworth is 39. Rock musician Heath Fogg (Alabama Shakes) is 38. Rapper Asher Roth is 37. Actor Alyson Stoner is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
