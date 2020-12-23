Today is Wednesday, Dec. 23, the 358th day of 2020. There are eight days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 23, 1954, the first successful human kidney transplant took place at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston as a surgical team removed a kidney from 23-year-old Ronald Herrick and implanted it in Herrick’s twin brother, Richard.
Also on this date:
In 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army and retired to his home at Mount Vernon, Va.
In 1913, the Federal Reserve System was created as President Woodrow Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act.
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt restored the civil rights of about 1,500 people who had been jailed for opposing the (First) World War.
In 1941, during World War II, American forces on Wake Island surrendered to the Japanese.
In 1948, former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were executed in Tokyo.
In 1962, Cuba began releasing prisoners from the failed Bay of Pigs invasion under an agreement in which Cuba received more than $50 million worth of food and medical supplies.
In 1968, 82 crew members of the U.S. intelligence ship Pueblo were released by North Korea, 11 months after they had been captured.
In 1972, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Nicaragua; the disaster claimed about 5,000 lives.
Fun fact
The first movie ever to put out a motion-picture soundtrack was Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.
That’s punny
How much does Santa pay to park his sleigh?
Nothing, it’s on the house.
Trending words
“Opprobrium:” noun; (uh-PROH-bree-um). Definition: Something that brings disgrace, public disgrace or ill fame that follows from conduct considered grossly wrong or vicious; contempt, reproach.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Ronnie Schell is 89. Former Emperor Akihito of Japan is 87. Actor Frederic Forrest is 84. Rock musician Jorma Kaukonen is 80. Rock musician Ron Bushy is 79. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer is 77. U.S. Army Gen. Wesley K. Clark (ret.) is 76. Actor Susan Lucci is 74. Singer-musician Adrian Belew is 71. Rock musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) is 64. Actor Joan Severance is 62. Singer Terry Weeks is 57. Rock singer Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam) is 56. The former first lady of France, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, is 53. Rock musician Jamie Murphy is 45. Jazz musician Irvin Mayfield is 43. Actor Estella Warren is 42. Actor Elvy Yost is 33. Actor Anna Maria Perez de Tagle is 30. Actor Spencer Daniels is 28. Actor Caleb Foote is 27.
