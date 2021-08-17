Today is Tuesday, Aug. 17, the 229th day of 2021. There are 136 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 17, 1915, a mob in Cobb County, Ga., lynched Jewish businessman Leo Frank, 31, whose death sentence for the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan had been commuted to life imprisonment. (Frank, who’d maintained his innocence, was pardoned by the state of Georgia in 1986.)
Also on this date:
In 1807, Robert Fulton’s North River Steamboat began heading up the Hudson River on its successful round trip between New York and Albany.
In 1863, federal batteries and ships began bombarding Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor during the Civil War, but the Confederates managed to hold on despite several days of pounding.
In 1942, during World War II, U.S. 8th Air Force bombers attacked German forces in Rouen, France. ... U.S. Marines raided a Japanese seaplane base on Makin Island.
In 1978, the first successful trans-Atlantic balloon flight ended as Maxie Anderson, Ben Abruzzo and Larry Newman landed their Double Eagle II outside Paris.
In 1982, the first commercially produced compact discs, a recording of ABBA’s “The Visitors,” were pressed at a Philips factory near Hanover, West Germany.
Fun fact
A blue whale weighs as much as three elephants and is as long as three Greyhound buses.
Riddle me this
What has no life but can still die?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Bromide:” noun; (BROH-myde). Definition: A commonplace or hackneyed statement or idea.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin is 95. Former MLB All-Star Boog Powell is 80. Actor Robert DeNiro is 78. Movie director Martha Coolidge is 75. Actor Robert Joy is 70. Singer Belinda Carlisle is 63. Author Jonathan Franzen is 62. Actor Sean Penn is 61. Jazz musician Everette Harp is 60. Rock musician Gilby Clarke is 59. Singer Maria McKee is 57. Rock musician Jill Cunniff is 55. Actor David Conrad is 54. Singer Donnie Wahlberg is 52. Rapper Posdnuos is 52. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jim Courier is 51. Retired MLB All-Star Jorge Posada is 50. Actor Brady Corbet is 33. Actor Austin Butler is 30. Actor Taissa Farmiga is 27. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Gracie Gold is 26.
Riddle answer: Battery.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.