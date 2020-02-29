Today is Saturday, Feb. 29, the 60th day of 2020. There are 306 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 29, 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a second Neutrality Act as he appealed to American businesses not to increase exports to belligerents.
Also on this date:
In 1504, Christopher Columbus, stranded in Jamaica during his fourth voyage to the West, used a correctly predicted lunar eclipse to frighten hostile natives into providing food for his crew.
In 1796, President George Washington proclaimed Jay’s Treaty, which settled some outstanding differences with Britain, in effect.
In 1892, the United States and Britain agreed to submit to arbitration their dispute over seal-hunting rights in the Bering Sea. (A commission later ruled in favor of Britain.)
In 1904, bandleader Jimmy Dorsey was born in Shenandoah, Pa.
In 1916, singer, actress and TV personality Dinah Shore was born Frances Rose Shore in Winchester, Tenn. (Shore, who claimed March 1, 1917 as her birthdate, died in 1994, just days before she would have turned 78.)
In 1940, “Gone with the Wind” won eight Academy Awards, including best picture of 1939; Hattie McDaniel won for best supporting actress, the first black performer so honored.
In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced he would seek a second term of office. ... Serial killer Aileen Wuornos was born in Rochester, Mich. (She was executed by the state of Florida in 2002).
In 1984, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau announced he was stepping down after more than 15 combined years in power.
Fun fact
About 400 million tweets are sent every day.
They eat what?!
Iguana eggs are eaten in Nicaragua. Sometimes, the small eggs are served in a bowl of light tomato porridge. The embryo is encased in a soft shell that is bitten into before sucking out the contents.
Trending words
“Pandemic:” adjective; (pan·deh·muhk). Definition: Occurring over a wide geographic area and affecting an exceptionally high proportion of the population.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Joss Ackland is 92. Former astronaut Jack Lousma is 84. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople is 80. Motivational speaker Tony Robbins is 60. Legal affairs blogger Eugene Volokh is 52. Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. is 48. Poet, musician and hip-hop artist Saul Williams is 48. Rapper Ja Rule is 44. Singer-musician Mark Foster (Foster the People) is 36. Former NHL goaltender Cam Ward is 36.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.