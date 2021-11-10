Today is Wednesday, Nov. 10, the 314th day of 2021. There are 51 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 10, 1951, customer-dialed long-distance telephone service began as Mayor M. Leslie Denning of Englewood, N.J., called Alameda, Calif., Mayor Frank Osborne without operator assistance.
Also on this date:
In 1871, journalist-explorer Henry M. Stanley found Scottish missionary David Livingstone, who had not been heard from for years, near Lake Tanganyika in central Africa.
In 1919, the American Legion opened its first national convention in Minneapolis.
In 1928, Hirohito was enthroned as Emperor of Japan.
In 1944, during World War II, the ammunition ship USS Mount Hood (AE-11) exploded while moored at the Manus Naval Base in the Admiralty Islands in the South Pacific, leaving 45 confirmed dead and 327 missing and presumed dead.
In 1969, the children’s educational program “Sesame Street” made its debut on National Educational Television (later PBS).
In 1975, the U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution equating Zionism with racism (the world body repealed the resolution in Dec. 1991).
Fun fact
Using wood for construction saves about 40 percent of carbon emissions in comparison to concrete, and about 30 percent in comparison to steel.
That’s punny
Why is 2019 afraid of 2020?
Because they had a fight, and 2021.
Trending words
“Soporific:” adjective; (sah-puh-RIFF-ik). Definition: Causing sleep.
Today’s birthdays
Blues singer Bobby Rush is 87. Actor Albert Hall is 84. Country singer Donna Fargo is 80. Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., is 78. Lyricist Tim Rice is 77. Actor Jack Scalia is 71. Movie director Roland Emmerich is 66. Actor Matt Craven is 65. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 65. Actor Mackenzie Phillips is 62. Author Neil Gaiman is 61. Actor Vanessa Angel is 58. Actor Hugh Bonneville is 58. Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson is 58. Actor Michael Jai White is 57. Country singer Chris Cagle is 53. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 53. Actor Ellen Pompeo is 52. Actor-comedian Orny Adams is 51. Rapper U-God is 51. Rapper-producer Warren G is 51. Actor Walton Goggins is 50. Comedian-actor Chris Lilley is 47. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 47. Rock singer-musician Jim Adkins (Jimmy Eat World) is 46. Rapper Eve is 43. Rock musician Chris Joannou (Silverchair) is 42. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 39. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 38. Actor Josh Peck is 35. Pop singer Vinz Dery (Nico & Vinz) is 31. Actor Genevieve Buechner is 30. Actor Zoey Deutch is 27. Actor Kiernan Shipka is 22. Actor Mackenzie Foy is 21.
