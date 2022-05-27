Today is Friday, May 27, the 147th day of 2022. There are 218 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 27, 1935, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Schechter Poultry Corp. v. United States, unanimously struck down the National Industrial Recovery Act, a key component of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” legislative program.
Also on this date:
In 1861, Chief Justice Roger Taney, sitting as a federal circuit court judge in Baltimore, ruled that President Abraham Lincoln lacked the authority to suspend the writ of habeas corpus (Lincoln disregarded the ruling).
In 1942, Doris “Dorie” Miller, a cook aboard the USS West Virginia, became the first African-American to receive the Navy Cross for displaying “extraordinary courage and disregard for his own personal safety” during Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.
Fun fact
Bobcats run at speeds of up to 30 mph.
Fitness factoids
1. A 2013 study published in the Journal of Marketing Research found that people shopping with heels had a heightened sense of balance which helps them make better choices.
2. Studies suggest by learning to play a musical instrument or speak another language, you’re training your brain to be more efficient.
3. A study by Swiss researchers found that you are 14% more likely to die on your birthday than on any other day of the year.
Trending words
“Dander:” noun; (DAN-der). Definition: A synonym of dandruff; is also used to refer to anger or temper.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is 99. Author John Barth is 92. Actor Lee Meriwether is 87. Musician Ramsey Lewis is 87. Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 86. Actor Bruce Weitz is 79. Former Sen. Christopher Dodd (D-Conn.) is 78. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 77. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is 75. Singer-actor Dee Dee Bridgewater is 72. Actor Richard Schiff is 67. Singer Siouxsie Sioux (The Creatures, Siouxsie and the Banshees) is 65. Rock singer-musician Neil Finn (The Finn Brothers) is 64. Actor Peri Gilpin is 61. Actor Cathy Silvers is 61. Comedian Adam Carolla is 58. Actor Todd Bridges is 57. Rock musician Sean Kinney (Alice In Chains) is 56. Actor Dondré Whitfield is 53. Actor Paul Bettany is 51. Rock singer-musician Brian Desveaux (Nine Days) is 51. Country singer Jace Everett is 50. Actor Jack McBrayer is 49. Rapper Andre 3000 (Outkast) is 47. Rapper Jadakiss is 47. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 47. Alt-country singer-songwriter Shane Nicholson is 46. Actor Ben Feldman is 42. Actor Michael Steger is 42. Actor Darin Brooks is 38. Actor-singer Chris Colfer is 32. Actor Ethan Dampf is 28. Actor Desiree Ross (“Greenleaf”) is 23. U.S. Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast Jade Carey is 22.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.