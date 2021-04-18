Today is Sunday, April 18, the 108th day of 2021. There are 257 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 18, 1906, a devastating earthquake struck San Francisco, followed by raging fires; estimates of the final death toll range between 3,000 and 6,000.
Also on this date:
In 1775, Paul Revere began his famous ride from Charlestown to Lexington, Mass., warning colonists that British Regular troops were approaching.
In 1865, Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston surrendered to Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman near Durham Station in North Carolina.
In 1910, suffragists showed up at the U.S. Capitol with half a million signatures demanding that women be given the right to vote.
In 1955, physicist Albert Einstein died in Princeton, N.J., at age 76.
In 1966, Bill Russell was named player-coach of the Boston Celtics, becoming the NBA’s first Black coach.
In 1995, quarterback Joe Montana retired from professional football. ... The Houston Post closed after more than a century.
Fun fact
Out at sea, a tsunami is only about 3 feet high, and could pass a boat without being noticed. As it approaches the shore, its sudden deceleration from about 500 mph to 30 mph creates the enormous wave.
Just for laughs
The urge to sing “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” is always just a whim away. ... A whim away, a whim away, a whim away.
Trending worda
“Lodestone:” noun; (LOHD-stohn). Definition: Magnetite possessing polarity, or something that strongly attracts.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Clive Revill is 91. Actor Robert Hooks is 84. Actor Hayley Mills is 75. Actor James Woods is 74. Actor-director Dorothy Lyman is 74. Actor Cindy Pickett is 74. Country musician Jim Scholten (Sawyer Brown) is 69. Actor Rick Moranis is 68. Actor Melody Thomas Scott is 65. Actor Eric Roberts is 65. Actor John James is 65. Rock musician Les Pattinson (Echo and the Bunnymen) is 63. Author-journalist Susan Faludi is 62. Actor Jane Leeves is 60. Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham is 59. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 58. Actor Eric McCormack is 58. Actor Maria Bello is 54. Actor Mary Birdsong is 53. Actor David Hewlett is 53. Rock musician Greg Eklund (The Oolahs) is 51. Actor Lisa Locicero is 51. Actor Tamara Braun is 50. TV chef Ludovic Lefebvre is 50. Actor Fredro Starr is 50. Actor David Tennant is 50. Rock musician Mark Tremonti is 47. Actor Melissa Joan Hart is 45. Actor Sean Maguire is 45. Actor Kevin Rankin is 45. Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is 42. Detroit Tigers first baseman and DH Miguel Cabrera is 38. Actor America Ferrera is 37. Actor Tom Hughes is 36. Actor Ellen Woglom (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 34. Actor Britt Robertson is 31. Actor Chloe Bennet is 29. Actor Moises Arias is 27.
thought: “Winners, I am convinced, imagine their dreams first. They want it with all their heart and expect it to come true. There is, I believe, no other way to live.” — Football Quarterback Joe Montana (1956-)