Today is Thursday, Nov. 5, the 310th day of 2020. There are 56 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 5, 2009, a shooting rampage at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas left 13 people dead; Maj. Nidal Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, was later convicted of murder and sentenced to death. (No execution date has been set.)
Also on this date:
In 1605, the “Gunpowder Plot” failed as Guy Fawkes was seized before he could blow up the English Parliament.
In 1781, the Continental Congress elected John Hanson, of Maryland, its chairman, giving him the title of “President of the United States in Congress Assembled.”
In 1872, suffragist Susan B. Anthony defied the law by attempting to cast a vote for President Ulysses S. Grant. (Anthony was convicted by a judge and fined $100, but she never paid the penalty.)
In 1912, Democrat Woodrow Wilson was elected president, defeating Progressive Party candidate Theodore Roosevelt, incumbent Republican William Howard Taft and Socialist Eugene V. Debs.
In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented third term in office as he defeated Republican challenger Wendell L. Willkie.
In 1968, Republican Richard M. Nixon won the presidency, defeating Democratic Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and American Independent candidate George C. Wallace.
Fun fact
Lincoln Logs are named after Abraham Lincoln and the log cabin where he was born.
Record setters
He He (“Harmony”) and his sister, Mei Mei (“Beautiful”), are the first ever panda twins with a captive mother and wild father.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Hallowed:” adjective; (HAL-oad). Definition: Holy, consecrated, sacred or revered.
— Merriam-Webster
