Today is Wednesday, June 16, the 167th day of 2021. There are 198 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 16, 1858, accepting the Illinois Republican Party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate, Abraham Lincoln said the slavery issue had to be resolved, declaring, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Also on this date:
In 1897, the government signed a treaty of annexation with Hawaii.
In 1903, Ford Motor Co. was incorporated.
In 1933, the National Industrial Recovery Act became law with President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s signature. (The Act was later struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.) The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. was founded as President Roosevelt signed the Banking Act of 1933.
In 1955, members of Argentina’s military bombarded the Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires in a failed attempt to assassinate President Juan Domingo Peron and his Cabinet, causing hundreds of civilian deaths, the same day Peron was excommunicated by Pope Pius XII for expelling two bishops from his country (however, the ban was effectively lifted in 1963).
In 1959, actor George Reeves, TV’s “Superman,” was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in the bedroom of his Beverly Hills, Calif., home; he was 45.
In 1963, the world’s first female space traveler, Valentina Tereshkova, 26, was launched into orbit by the Soviet Union aboard Vostok 6; Tereshkova spent 71 hours in flight, circling the Earth 48 times before returning safely.
Fun fact
Abibliophobia is the fear of running out of reading material.
That’s punny
I’m really good at guessing what’s inside wrapped presents.
You might say it’s a gift.
Trending words
“Fealty:” noun; (FEE-ul-tee). Definition: The fidelity of a vassal or feudal tenant to his lord: the obligation of such fidelity, or intense fidelity.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Eileen Atkins is 87. Actor Bill Cobbs is 87. Author Joyce Carol Oates is 83. Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 83. Songwriter Lamont Dozier is 80. R&B singer Eddie Levert is 79. Actor Joan Van Ark is 78. Actor Geoff Pierson is 72. Boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran is 70. Pop singer Gino Vannelli is 69. Actor Laurie Metcalf is 66. Actor Arnold Vosloo is 59. Actor Danny Burstein is 57. Model-actor Jenny Shimizu is 54. Actor James Patrick Stuart is 53. Rapper MC Ren is 52. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. is 51. Golfer Phil Mickelson is 51. Actor John Cho is 49. Actor Eddie Cibrian is 48. Actor Fred Koehler is 46. Actor China Shavers is 44. Actor Daniel Bruhl is 43. Bluegrass musician Caleb Smith (Balsam Range) is 43. Actor Olivia Hack is 38. Actor Ali Stroker is 34. Tennis player Bianca Andreescu is 21.
