Today is Monday, Nov. 25, the 329th day of 2019. There are 36 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 25, 1986, the Iran-Contra affair erupted as President Ronald Reagan and Attorney General Edwin Meese revealed that profits from secret arms sales to Iran had been diverted to Nicaraguan rebels.
Also on this date:
In 1783, the British evacuated New York during the Revolutionary War.
In 1961, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise, was commissioned.
In 1963, the body of President John F. Kennedy was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery; his widow, Jacqueline, lighted an “eternal flame” at the gravesite.
Fun fact
Researchers found that people were better at identifying odors when they used their left nostrils. However, odors were perceived as more pleasant if smelled through the right nostril.
These three tweets
1. My eye keeps twitching. I’m no doctor, but I feel like eating a large quantity of bread and cheese will probably cure it.
@skittle624
2. Interviewer: “Where is your resume?”
Me: “I forgot it.”
Interviewer: “Seriously?”
Me: “Yeah.”
Interviewer: [Under breath.] “You had one job.”
Me: “Oh, so you’ve seen it then.”
@fro_vo
3. Throwing away any pizza crust is bad enough, but my son’s friend threw away a stuffed crust and he is no longer welcome in this house.
@Darlainky
Trending words
“Fortitude:” noun; (FOR-tuh-tood). Definition: Strength of mind that enables a person to encounter danger or bear pain or adversity with courage.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Kathryn Crosby is 86. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs is 79. Singer Bob Lind is 77. Author, actor and economist Ben Stein is 75. Actor Tracey Walter is 72. Movie director Jonathan Kaplan is 72. Retired MLB All-Star Bucky Dent is 68. Singer Amy Grant is 59. Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar is 56. Actor Steve Harris is 54. Actor Billy Burke is 53. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 53. Rock musician Rodney Sheppard (Sugar Ray) is 53. Actress Christina Applegate is 48. Actor Eddie Steeples is 46. Actress Kristian Nairn is 44. Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb is 43. Actress Jill Flint is 42. Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush is 38. Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager is 38. Actress Katie Cassidy is 33.
