Today is Friday, Nov. 25, the 329th day of 2022. There are 36 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 25, 2016, Fidel Castro, who led his rebels to victorious revolution in 1959, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half-century of rule in Cuba, died at age 90.
Also on this date:
In 1783, the British evacuated New York during the Revolutionary War.
In 1914, baseball Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio was born in Martinez, Calif.
In 1915, a new version of the Ku Klux Klan, targeting blacks, Jews, Catholics and immigrants, was founded by William Joseph Simmons.
In 1961, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise, was commissioned.
In 1963, the body of President John F. Kennedy was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery; his widow, Jacqueline, lighted an “eternal flame” at the gravesite.
Fun fact
A hummingbird visits an average of 1,000 flowers a day.
Fitness factoids
1. Lifting weights boosts metabolism, especially your resting metabolic rate.
2. Lifting weights helps prevent osteoporosis.
3. Strength training boosts blood flow and decreases blood pressure.
Trending words
“Cornucopia:” noun; (kor-nuh-KOH-pee-uh). Definition: Also known as a horn of plenty, is a curved, hollow goat’s horn or similarly shaped receptacle (such as a horn-shaped basket) that is overflowing, especially with fruit and vegetables.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Kathryn Crosby is 89. Actor Christopher Riordan is 85. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs is 82. Singer Bob Lind is 80. Author, actor and economist Ben Stein is 78. Actor John Larroquette is 75. Actor Tracey Walter is 75. Movie director Jonathan Kaplan is 75. Author Charlaine Harris is 71. Retired MLB All-Star Bucky Dent is 71. Singer Amy Grant is 62. Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar is 59. Rock musician Eric Grossman (K’s Choice) is 58. Rock musician Scott Mercado is 58. Rock singer-musician Tim Armstrong is 57. Actor Steve Harris is 57. Actor Billy Burke is 56. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 56. Rock musician Rodney Sheppard (Sugar Ray) is 56. Actor Jill Hennessy is 53. Actor Christina Applegate is 51. Actor Eddie Steeples is 49. Actor Kristian Nairn is 47. Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb is 46. Actor Jill Flint is 45. Actor Jerry Ferrara is 43. Actor Joel Kinnaman is 43. Actor Valerie Azlynn is 42. Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush is 41. Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager is 41. Actor Katie Cassidy is 36. Actor Stephanie Hsu is 32. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
