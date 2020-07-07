Today is Tuesday, July 7, the 189th day of 2020. There are 177 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 7, 1865, four people were hanged in Washington, D.C. for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell (aka Lewis Payne), David Herold, George Atzerodt and Mary Surratt, the first woman to be executed by the federal government.
Also on this date:
In 1846, U.S. annexation of California was proclaimed at Monterey after the surrender of a Mexican garrison.
In 1898, the United States annexed Hawaii.
In 1941, U.S. forces took up positions in Iceland, Trinidad and British Guiana to forestall any Nazi invasion, even though the United States had not yet entered the Second World War.
In 1954, Elvis Presley made his radio debut as Memphis, Tenn., station WHBQ played his first recording for Sun Records, “That’s All Right.”
In 1963, a Navy jet fighter from Willow Grove Naval Air Station in Pennsylvania crashed into a picnic area, killing seven people; the pilot, who ejected, survived.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan announced he was nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Fun fact
Play-Doh was not intended as a children’s toy at first. It was originally sold to help remove coal residue from wallpaper.
Riddle me this
Why was the broom late?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Obtain:” verb; (ub-TAYN). Definition: To gain or attain usually by planned action or effort, or to be generally recognized or established: prevail.
Today’s birthdays
Musician-conductor Doc Severinsen is 93. Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough is 87. Rock star Ringo Starr is 80. Comedian Bill Oddie is 79. Actor Joe Spano is 74. Pop singer David Hodo (The Village People) is 73. Country singer Linda Williams is 73. Actress Shelley Duvall is 71. Actress Roz Ryan is 69. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard is 57. Rhythm-and-blues musician Ricky Kinchen (Mint Condition) is 54. Actress Amy Carlson is 52. Actress Cree Summer is 51. Actress Kirsten Vangsness is 48. Actor Troy Garity is 47. Actress Berenice Bejo is 44. Actor Hamish Linklater is 44. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Michelle Kwan is 40. Rapper Cassidy is 38. Country singer Gabbie Nolen is 38. Actor-comedian Luke Null (“Saturday Night Live”) is 30. Pop singer Ally Hernandez (Fifth Harmony) (“The X Factor”) is 27. Pop musician Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds to Summer) is 26. Country singer Maddie Marlow (Maddie and Tae) is 25.
Riddle answer: It overswept.
