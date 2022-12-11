Today is Sunday, Dec. 11, the 345th day of 2022. There are 20 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 11, 1936, Britain’s King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so he could marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson; his brother, Prince Albert, became King George VI.
Also on this date:
In 1816, Indiana became the 19th state.
In 1941, Germany and Italy declared war on the United States; the U.S. responded in kind.
In 1946, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was established.
In 1972, Apollo 17’s lunar module landed on the moon with astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt aboard; they became the last two men to date to step onto the lunar surface.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed legislation creating a $1.6 billion environmental “Superfund” to pay for cleaning up chemical spills and toxic waste dumps. “Magnum P.I.,” starring Tom Selleck, premiered on CBS.
In 1997, more than 150 countries agreed at a global warming conference in Kyoto, Japan, to control the Earth’s greenhouse gases.
In 1998, majority Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee pushed through three articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton, over Democratic objections.
Fun fact
Each winter, more than a septillion snowflakes or snow crystals fall from the sky.
Just for laughs
Waiter: “Do you wanna box for your leftover food?”
Dad: “No thanks, but I’ll wrestle you for them.”
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Lachrymose:” adjective; (LAK-ruh-mohss). Definition: Someone who tends to cry often, or something that tends to cause people to cry.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Rita Moreno is 91. Pop singer David Gates (Bread) is 82. Actor Donna Mills is 82. Former Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont., is 81. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is 79. Singer Brenda Lee is 78. Actor Lynda Day George is 78. Music producer Tony Brown is 76. Actor Teri Garr is 75. Movie director Susan Seidelman is 71. Actor Bess Armstrong is 69. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 68. Rock musician Mike Mesaros (The Smithereens) is 65. Rock musician Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue) is 64. Rock musician Darryl Jones (The Rolling Stones) is 61. Actor Ben Browder is 60. Singer-musician Justin Currie (Del Amitri) is 58. Rock musician David Schools (Hard Working Americans, Gov’t Mule, Widespread Panic) is 58. Actor Gary Dourdan is 56. Actor-comedian Mo’Nique is 55. Actor Max Martini is 53. Rapper-actor Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def) is 49. Actor Rider Strong is 43. Actor Xosha Roquemore is 38. Actor Karla Souza is 36. Actor Hailee Steinfeld is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “Bigger than life is not difficult for me. I am bigger than life.” — Actor Rita Moreno (1931-)
