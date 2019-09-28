Today is Saturday, Sept. 28, the 271st day of 2019. There are 94 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 28, 1920, eight members of the Chicago White Sox were indicted for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. (All were acquitted at trial, but all eight were banned from the game for life.)
Also on this date:
In 1542, Portuguese navigator Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo arrived at present-day San Diego.
In 1781, American forces in the Revolutionary War, backed by a French fleet, began their successful siege of Yorktown, Va.
In 1787, the Congress of the Confederation voted to send the just-completed Constitution of the United States to state legislatures for their approval.
In 1892, the first nighttime football game took place in Mansfield, Pa., as teams from Mansfield State Normal and Wyoming Seminary played under electric lights to a scoreless tie.
In 1924, three U.S. Army planes landed in Seattle, having completed the first round-the-world trip by air in 175 days.
In 1928, Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, the first effective antibiotic.
Fun fact
Fall colors are caused by the amount of sugar in leaves.
They eat what?!
Squid luau is a traditional native Hawaiian cuisine food and part of modern fusion cuisine of Hawaii. It is made with squid, taro leaves, coconut milk, garlic, water and Hawaiian salt.
Trending words
“Suffuse:” verb; (suf·fuse). Definition: To spread over or through in the manner of fluid or light: flush, fill.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Brigitte Bardot is 85. Actor Joel Higgins is 76. Singer Helen Shapiro is 73. Actress Vernee Watson is 70. Movie writer-director-actor John Sayles is 69. Rock musician George Lynch is 65. Zydeco singer-musician C.J. Chenier is 62. Actor Steve Hytner is 60. Actress-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 55. Country singer Matt King is 53. Actress Mira Sorvino is 52. TV personality/singer Moon Zappa is 52. Actress-model Carre Otis is 51. Actress Naomi Watts is 51. Country singer Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) is 50. Singer/songwriter A.J. Croce is 48. Country musician Chuck Crawford is 46. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 44. Rapper Young Jeezy is 42. World Golf Hall of Famer Se Ri Pak is 42. Actor Peter Cambor is 41. Writer-producer-director-actor Bam Margera is 40. Actress Melissa Claire Egan is 38. Actress Jerrika Hinton is 38. Neo-soul musician Luke Mossman (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats) is 38. Pop-rock singer St. Vincent is 37. Comedian/actress Phoebe Robinson is 35. Rock musician Daniel Platzman (Imagine Dragons) is 33. Actress Hilary Duff is 32. Actor Keir Gilchrist is 27.
