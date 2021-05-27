Today is Thursday, May 27, the 147th day of 2021. There are 218 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 27, 1941, the British Royal Navy sank the German battleship Bismarck off France with a loss of 2,000 lives, three days after the Bismarck sank the HMS Hood with the loss of more than 1,400 lives. Amid rising world tensions, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed an “unlimited national emergency” during a radio address from the White House.
Also on this date:
In 1861, Chief Justice Roger Taney, sitting as a federal circuit court judge in Baltimore, ruled that President Abraham Lincoln lacked the authority to suspend the writ of habeas corpus (Lincoln disregarded the ruling).
In 1896, 255 people were killed when a tornado struck St. Louis, Mo., and East St. Louis, Ill.
In 1933, the Chicago World’s Fair, celebrating “A Century of Progress,” officially opened. ... Walt Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated short “The Three Little Pigs” was first released.
In 1937, the newly completed Golden Gate Bridge connecting San Francisco and Marin County, Calif., was opened to pedestrian traffic (vehicles began crossing the next day).
Fun fact
The average person walks about 80,000 miles in a lifetime.
Record setters
The highest elephant’s toothpaste fountain is 60 feet, 7 inches, and was achieved by Fletcher Rollinson, Mark Rober, Bob Pflugfelder, Jacob LaRocca, John Marcu, and Dale Leishman in Gridley, Calif., on Aug. 22, 2020.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Bumbershoot:” noun; (BUM-ber-shoot). Definition: Umbrella.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is 98. Author John Barth is 91. Actor Lee Meriwether is 86. Musician Ramsey Lewis is 86. Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 85. R&B singer Raymond Sanders (The Persuasions) is 82. Actor Bruce Weitz is 78. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 76. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is 74. Singer-actor Dee Dee Bridgewater is 71. Actor Richard Schiff is 66. Singer Siouxsie Sioux (The Creatures, Siouxsie and the Banshees) is 64. Rock singer-musician Neil Finn (The Finn Brothers) is 63. Actor Peri Gilpin is 60. Actor Cathy Silvers is 60. Comedian Adam Carolla is 57. Actor Todd Bridges is 56. Rock musician Sean Kinney (Alice In Chains) is 55. Actor Dondré Whitfield is 52. Actor Paul Bettany is 50. Rock singer-musician Brian Desveaux (Nine Days) is 50. Country singer Jace Everett is 49. Actor Jack McBrayer is 48. Rapper Andre 3000 (Outkast) is 46. Rapper Jadakiss is 46. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 46. Actor Ben Feldman is 41. Actor Michael Steger is 41. Actor Darin Brooks is 37. Actor-singer Chris Colfer is 31. Actor Ethan Dampf is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.