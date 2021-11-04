Today is Thursday, Nov. 4, the 308th day of 2021. There are 57 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 4, 1979, the Iran hostage crisis began as militants stormed the United States Embassy in Tehran, seizing its occupants; for some of them, it was the start of 444 days of captivity.
Also on this date:
In 1842, Abraham Lincoln married Mary Todd in Springfield, Ill.
In 1862, inventor Richard J. Gatling received a U.S. patent for his rapid-fire Gatling gun.
In 1922, the entrance to King Tutankhamen’s tomb was discovered in Egypt.
In 1942, during World War II, Axis forces retreated from El Alamein in North Africa in a major victory for British forces commanded by Lt. Gen. Bernard Montgomery.
In 1955, Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Cy Young died in Newcomerstown, Ohio, at age 88.
In 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan won the White House as he defeated President Jimmy Carter by a strong margin.
In 1985, to the shock and dismay of U-S officials, Soviet defector Vitaly Yurchenko announced he was returning to the Soviet Union, charging he had been kidnapped by the CIA.
In 1991, Ronald Reagan opened his presidential library in Simi Valley, Calif.; attending were President George H.W. Bush and former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald R. Ford and Richard Nixon — the first-ever gathering of five past and present U.S. chief executives.
Fun fact
Almonds are actually in the rose family and are often called “the queen of the rose family.”
Record setters
The tallest cowboy boot sculpture measures 35 feet, 3 inches tall, and was constructed Nov. 4, 2014, by Bob Wade, in San Antonio, Texas.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Inane:” adjective; (ih-NAYN). Definition: Lacking significance, meaning or point.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Loretta Swit is 84. R&B singer Harry Elston (Friends of Distinction) is 83. Blues singer Delbert McClinton is 81. Former first lady Laura Bush is 75. Actor Ivonne Coll is 74. Rock singer-musician Chris Difford (Squeeze) is 67. Country singer Kim Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 61. Actor-comedian Kathy Griffin is 61. Actor Ralph Macchio is 60. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 60. Saxophonist Tim Burton is 58. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 52. Rapper-producer Sean “Puffy” Combs is 52. TV personality Bethenny Frankel is 51. Actor Anthony Ruivivar is 51. Soul/jazz singer Gregory Porter is 50. R&B singer Shawn Rivera (Az Yet) is 50. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 46. Actor Heather Tom is 46. R&B/gospel singer George Huff is 41. Actor Emme Rylan is 41. Actor Chris Greene (“Loving”) is 39.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.