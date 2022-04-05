Today is Tuesday, April 5, the 95th day of 2022. There are 270 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 5, 1951, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were sentenced to death following their conviction in New York on charges of conspiring to commit espionage for the Soviet Union.
Also on this date:
In 1614, Indian Chief Powhatan’s daughter Pocahontas married Englishman John Rolfe, a widower, in the Virginia Colony.
In 1621, the Mayflower sailed from Plymouth Colony in present-day Massachusetts on a monthlong return trip to England.
In 1764, Britain’s Parliament passed The American Revenue Act of 1764, also known as the Sugar Act.
In 1887, in Tuscumbia, Ala., teacher Anne Sullivan achieved a breakthrough as her 6-year-old deaf-blind pupil, Helen Keller, learned the meaning of the word “water” as spelled out in the Manual Alphabet.
In 1976, reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes died in Houston at age 70.
In 1986, two American servicemen and a Turkish woman were killed in the bombing of a West Berlin discotheque, an incident that prompted a U.S. air raid on Libya more than a week later.
Fun fact
Elephants have around 150,000 muscle units in their trunk.
Riddle me this
A little girl goes to the store and buys one dozen eggs. As she is going home, all but three break. How many eggs are left unbroken?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Convoluted:” adjective; (KAHN-vuh-loo-tud). Definition: Very complicated and difficult to understand.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie producer Roger Corman is 96. Country singer Tommy Cash is 82. Actor Michael Moriarty is 81. Pop singer Allan Clarke (The Hollies) is 80. Writer-director Peter Greenaway is 80. Actor Max Gail is 79. Actor Jane Asher is 76. Singer Agnetha Faltskog (ABBA) is 72. Actor Mitch Pileggi is 70. Singer-songwriter Peter Case is 68. Hip-hop artist/actor Christopher “Kid” Reid is 58. Rock musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) is 56. Singer Paula Cole is 54. Actor Krista Allen is 51. Actor Victoria Hamilton is 51. Country singer Pat Green is 50. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 49. Rapper/producer Juicy J is 47. Actor Sterling K. Brown is 46. Country singer-musician Mike Eli (The Eli Young Band) is 41. Actor Hayley Atwell is 40. Actor Lily James is 33.
Riddle answer: Three.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.