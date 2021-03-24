Today is Wednesday, March 24, the 83rd day of 2021. There are 282 days left in the year.
On March 24, 1976, the president of Argentina, Isabel Peron, was deposed by her country’s military.
In 1765, Britain enacted the Quartering Act, requiring American colonists to provide temporary housing to British soldiers.
In 1882, German scientist Robert Koch announced in Berlin that he had discovered the bacillus responsible for tuberculosis.
In 1913, New York’s Palace Theatre, the legendary home of vaudeville, opened on Broadway.
In 1958, Elvis Presley was inducted into the U.S. Army at the draft board in Memphis, Tenn., before boarding a bus for Fort Chaffee, Ark. (Presley underwent basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, before being shipped off to Germany.)
In 1965, Ranger 9, a lunar probe launched three days earlier by NASA, crashed into the moon (as planned) after sending back more than 5,800 video images.
In 1989, the supertanker Exxon Valdez ran aground on a reef in Alaska’s Prince William Sound and began leaking an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil.
In 1995, after 20 years, British soldiers stopped routine patrols in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Sea cucumbers can expel internal organs.
“Jurisprudence:” noun; (joor-us-PROO-dunss). Definition: The science or philosophy of law, a system or body of law, the course of court decisions as distinguished from legislation and doctrin, or a department of law.
Actor William Smith is 88. Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 82. Former Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire is 74. Rock musician Lee Oskar is 73. Singer Nick Lowe is 72. Rock musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) is 70. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 70. Comedian Louie Anderson is 68. Actor Donna Pescow is 67. Actor Robert Carradine is 67. Actor Kelly LeBrock is 61. TV personality Star Jones is 59. Country-rock musician Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) is 57. Actor Peter Jacobson is 56. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 51. Rapper Maceo (AKA P.A. Pasemaster Mase) is 51. Actor Megyn Price is 50. Actor Jim Parsons is 48. Christian rock musician Chad Butler (Switchfoot) is 47. Actor Alyson Hannigan is 47. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 45. Actor Amanda Brugel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 44. Actor Olivia Burnette is 44. Actor Jessica Chastain is 44. Actor Amir Arison is 43. Actor Lake Bell is 42. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is 35. Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes is 31.
