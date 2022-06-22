Today is Wednesday, June 22, the 173rd day of 2022. There are 192 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 22, 1940, during World War II, Adolf Hitler gained a stunning victory as France was forced to sign an armistice eight days after German forces overran Paris.
Also on this date:
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated for a second time as Emperor of the French.
In 1937, Joe Louis began his reign as world heavyweight boxing champion by knocking out Jim Braddock in the eighth round of their fight in Chicago. (A year later on this date, Louis knocked out Max Schmeling in the first round of their rematch at Yankee Stadium.)
In 1941, Nazi Germany launched Operation Barbarossa, a massive invasion of the Soviet Union.
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, more popularly known as the “GI Bill of Rights.”
In 1945, the World War II battle for Okinawa ended with an Allied victory.
Fun fact
Ice reflects 90% of sunlight, while the sea only reflects 10% of it.
That’s punny
I knew a guy who collected candy canes. They were all in mint condition.
Trending words
“Redolent:” adjective; (RED-uh-lunt). Definition: Something that has a noticeable smell without specifying the scent; full of a specified fragrance.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Prunella Scales (“Fawlty Towers”) is 90. Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 86. Actor Michael Lerner is 81. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 79. Fox News analyst Brit Hume is 79. Singer/producer Peter Asher (Peter and Gordon) is 78. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan is 75. Singer-musician Todd Rundgren is 74. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is 73. Actor Meryl Streep is 73. Actor Lindsay Wagner is 73. Singer Alan Osmond is 73. Actor Graham Greene is 70. Pop singer Cyndi Lauper is 69. Actor Chris Lemmon is 68. Rock musician Derek Forbes is 66. Actor Tim Russ is 66. Rock musician Garry Beers (INXS) is 65. Actor-producer-writer Bruce Campbell is 64. Rock musician Alan Anton (Cowboy Junkies) is 63. Actor Tracy Pollan is 62. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is 62. Rock singer-musician Jimmy Somerville is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is 60. Actor Amy Brenneman is 58. Author Dan Brown is 58. Rock singer-musician Mike Edwards (Jesus Jones) is 58. Rock singer Steven Page is 52. Actor Michael Trucco is 52. Actor Mary Lynn Rajskub is 51. TV personality Carson Daly is 49. Rock musician Chris Traynor is 49. Actor Donald Faison is 48. Actor Alicia Goranson is 48. Actor-comedian Mike O’Brien (“Saturday Night Live”) is 46. Americana singer-songwriter John Moreland is 37. Pop singer Dinah Jane (Fifth Harmony) (“The X Factor”) is 25.
