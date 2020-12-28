Today is Monday, Dec. 28, the 363rd day of 2020. There are three days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 28, 1612, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei observed the planet Neptune, but mistook it for a star. (Neptune wasn’t officially discovered until 1846 by Johann Gottfried Galle.)
Also on this date:
In 1832, John C. Calhoun became the first vice president of the United States to resign, stepping down because of differences with President Andrew Jackson.
In 1908, a major earthquake followed by a tsunami devastated the Italian city of Messina, killing at least 70,000 people.
In 1912, San Francisco’s Municipal Railway began operations with Mayor James Rolph Jr. at the controls of Streetcar No. 1 as 50,000 spectators looked on.
In 1945, Congress officially recognized the Pledge of Allegiance.
In 1972, Kim Il Sung, the premier of North Korea, was named the country’s president under a new constitution.
In 1973, the Endangered Species Act was signed into law by President Richard Nixon.
Fun fact
Candles have been made from a whole fish, called “candlefish” or Eulachon. This fish has such a high-fat content that it can be used as a candle.
These three tweets
1. Safe travels to all the parents heading out to buy the batteries they didn’t know they needed.
@ham_why
2. If McDonald’s and Burger King get into a turf war, is that a ground beef?
@TraciGrrl
3. I’m a go-getter. I’ve started my New Year’s resolutions now so I can have them broken by Jan. 1.
@English_Channel
Trending words
“Franchise:” noun; (FRAN-chyze). Definition: The right or license granted to an individual or group to market a company’s goods or services in a particular territory.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Nichelle Nichols is 88. Actor Dame Maggie Smith is 86. Former Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., is 76. Former Sen. Tim Johnson, D-S.D., is 74. Rock singer-musician Edgar Winter is 74. Actor Denzel Washington is 66. TV personality Gayle King is 66. Actor Chad McQueen is 60. Country singer-musician Marty Roe (Diamond Rio) is 60. Actor Malcolm Gets is 57. Actor Mauricio Mendoza is 51. Actor Elaine Hendrix is 50. Political commentator Ana Navarro is 49. Talk show host Seth Meyers is 47. Actor Brendan Hines is 44. Actor Joe Manganiello is 44. Actor Vanessa Ferlito is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer John Legend is 42. Rapper-musician-producer Terrace Martin is 42. Actor Andre Holland is 41. Actor Sienna Miller is 39. Actor Beau Garrett (“The Good Doctor”) is 38. Pop singer Kasey Sheridan (Dream) is 34. Actor Thomas Dekker is 33. Actor Mackenzie Rosman is 31. Pop singer David Archuleta is 30. Actor Mary-Charles Jones (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 19. Actor Miles Brown is 16.
