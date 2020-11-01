Today is Sunday, Nov. 1, the 306th day of 2020. There are 60 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 1, 1950, two Puerto Rican nationalists tried to force their way into Blair House in Washington, D.C., in a failed attempt to assassinate President Harry S. Truman. (One of the pair was killed, along with a White House police officer.)
Also on this date:
In 1512, Michelangelo’s just-completed paintings on the ceiling of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel were publicly unveiled by the artist’s patron, Pope Julius II.
In 1765, the Stamp Act, passed by the British Parliament, went into effect, prompting stiff resistance from American colonists.
In 1861, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln named Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan General-in-Chief of the Union armies, succeeding Lt. Gen. Winfield Scott.
In 1952, the United States exploded the first hydrogen bomb, code-named “Ivy Mike,” at Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
Fun fact
Coffee is the most widely used psychoactive drug in the world. Caffeine works by competing with adenosine receptors in the brain. If adenosine is blocked by a caffeine molecule, then one’s feeling of exhaustion is lowered.
Just for laughs
The day my daughter turns 18, I’m going to buy her a locket, put her picture in it, and when she opens it tell her:
“Well, I guess now you really are … independent.”
— @dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Cassandra:” noun; (kuh-SAN-druh). Definition: A daughter of Priam endowed with the gift of prophecy but fated never to be believed; one that predicts misfortune or disaster.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player is 85. Country singer Bill Anderson is 83. Actor Barbara Bosson is 81. Actor Robert Foxworth is 79. Magazine publisher Larry Flynt is 78. Country singer-humorist Kinky Friedman is 76. Actor Jeannie Berlin is 71. Music producer David Foster is 71. Actor Belita Moreno is 71. Country singer-songwriter-producer Keith Stegall is 66. Country singer Lyle Lovett is 63. Actor Rachel Ticotin is 62. Rock musician Eddie MacDonald (Smalltown Glory, The Alarm) is 61. Apple CEO Tim Cook is 60. Actor Helene Udy is 59. Pop singer-musician Mags Furuholmen (a-ha) 58. Rock singer Anthony Kiedis (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 58. Rock musician Rick Allen (Def Leppard) is 57. Country singer “Big Kenny” Alphin (Big and Rich) is 57. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 56. Rapper Willie D (Geto Boys) is 54. Country musician Dale Wallace (Emerson Drive) is 51. Actor Toni Collette is 48. Rock musician Andrew Gonzales is 48. Actor-talk show host Jenny McCarthy is 48. Actor David Berman is 47. Actor Aishwarya Rai is 47. Rock singer Bo Bice is 45. Actor Matt Jones is 39. Actor Natalia Tena is 36. Actor Penn Badgley is 34. Actor Max Burkholder is 23. Actor-musician Alex Wolff is 23.
Thought for today: “Simply by making the effort to start something, you will be miles ahead of almost everyone else.” World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player (1935-current).