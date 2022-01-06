Today is Thursday, Jan. 6, the sixth day of 2022. There are 359 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, forcing lawmakers into hiding; most of the rioters had come from a nearby rally where Trump urged them to “fight like hell.” A Trump supporter, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by a police officer as she tried to breach a barricaded doorway inside the Capitol. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, injured while confronting the rioters, suffered a stroke the next day and died from natural causes, the Washington, D.C., medical examiner’s office said. (In the weeks that followed, four of the officers who responded to the riot took their own lives.) Congress reconvened hours later to finish certifying the election result.
Also on this date:
In 1838, Samuel Morse and Alfred Vail gave the first successful public demonstration of their telegraph in Morristown, N.J.
In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, outlined a goal of “Four Freedoms”: Freedom of speech and expression; the freedom of people to worship God in their own way; freedom from want; freedom from fear.
In 1974, year-round daylight saving time began in the United States on a trial basis as a fuel-saving measure in response to the OPEC oil embargo.
Fun fact
In 1903, a box of eight crayons sold for a nickel.
Record setters
Curtis Zy-Keith Means, of Alabama, holds the record for world’s most premature baby, and was delivered at a gestational age of 21 weeks, 1 day at around 1 p.m. on July 5, 2020. After 275 days in the NICU, Curtis was allowed to go home.
Trending words
“Palindrome:” noun; ( PAL-un-drohm). Definition: A word, verse, sentence or number that reads the same backward or forward.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country musician Joey Miskulin (Riders in the Sky) is 73. Former FBI director Louis Freeh is 72. Rock singer-musician Kim Wilson (The Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 71. Singer Jett Williams is 69. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson is 67. World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez is 65. Actor Scott Bryce is 64. R&B singer Kathy Sledge is 63. TV chef Nigella Lawson is 62. R&B singer Eric Williams (BLACKstreet) is 62. Actor Norman Reedus is 53. Food writer and blogger Ree Drummond is 53. TV personality Julie Chen is 52. Actor Danny Pintauro (“Who’s the Boss?”) is 46. Actor Cristela Alonzo is 43. Actor Rinko Kikuchi is 41. Actor Eddie Redmayne is 40. Retired NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is 40. Actor-comedian Kate McKinnon is 38. Actor Diona Reasonover is 38. Rock singer Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) is 36.
