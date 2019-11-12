Today is Wednesday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2019. There are 48 days left in the year.
On Nov. 13, 1956, the Supreme Court struck down laws calling for racial segregation on public buses.
In 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote in a letter to a friend, Jean-Baptiste Leroy: “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
In 1911, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that an unauthorized motion picture adaptation of the novel “Ben-Hur” by General Lew Wallace infringed on the book’s copyright.
In 1940, the Walt Disney film “Fantasia,” featuring animated segments set to classical music, had its world premiere in New York.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure lowering the minimum draft age from 21 to 18.
In 1969, speaking in Des Moines, Iowa, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew accused network television news departments of bias and distortion, and urged viewers to lodge complaints.
In 1974, Karen Silkwood, a 28-year-old technician and union activist at the Kerr-McGee Cimarron plutonium plant near Crescent, Okla., died in a car crash while on her way to meet a reporter.
In 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
In 1985, about 23,000 residents of Armero, Colombia, died when a volcanic mudslide buried the city.
According to a study with data sourced from phone apps, women on average tend to sleep a half hour longer than men, with women ages 25 and younger getting the most sleep out of all.
“Posthaste:” adverb; (POHST-HAYST). Definition: With all possible speed.
